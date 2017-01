TouchPoint Press announces the rerelease of Christian Fiction by S.K. Derban

Readers have dubbed For No Apparent Reason "a fast-paced mystery and romance packed into one novel."

-- Romance has been absent from Madison's life. She has successfully planned each phase of her life and is resigned to the fact that there will be plenty of time for love after she passes the bar exam-that is until the single act of seeking shelter from a spring downpour dramatically alters that plan. Madison is lured away from the security of law school into a world where she learns about the destructive nature of greed. Thrust into a maze of money laundering and murder, Madison experiences the value of true friendship and witnesses the healing power of love.--Coffee Time Romance & MoreBorn in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, S.K. Derban moved to London within the first three months, and remained in England until the age of five. Her father, an American citizen, was a decorated veteran of the Second World War. Derban's mother, born and raised in the United Kingdom, was involved with the London Royal Ballet Company, and a great fan of the arts. Even after returning to the United States, Derban's life was filled with a love of the theatre and a passion for British murder mysteries.S.K. Derban has always remained passionate about writing, and is thrilled to finally share her work with others. Her personal travel and missionary adventures also help to transport readers virtually across the globe. When writing, S.K. Derban relies on all aspects of her life, from her faith in the Lord, to her love and knowledge of the arts.S.K. DerbanFiction/Christian/Romance/MysteryTouchPoint PressDate of release: December 21, 2016Paperback, 278 pages, 6x9, $14.99Ebook, $3.99Available through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and direct from the publisher at http://touchpointpress.com/ bookstore