News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
TouchPoint Press announces the rerelease of Christian Fiction by S.K. Derban
Readers have dubbed For No Apparent Reason "a fast-paced mystery and romance packed into one novel."
"You end it with a smile. This book gets 5 cups for being original and having class!" --Coffee Time Romance & More
About the author:
Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, S.K. Derban moved to London within the first three months, and remained in England until the age of five. Her father, an American citizen, was a decorated veteran of the Second World War. Derban's mother, born and raised in the United Kingdom, was involved with the London Royal Ballet Company, and a great fan of the arts. Even after returning to the United States, Derban's life was filled with a love of the theatre and a passion for British murder mysteries.
S.K. Derban has always remained passionate about writing, and is thrilled to finally share her work with others. Her personal travel and missionary adventures also help to transport readers virtually across the globe. When writing, S.K. Derban relies on all aspects of her life, from her faith in the Lord, to her love and knowledge of the arts.
Book details:
For No Apparent Reason
S.K. Derban
Fiction/Christian/
TouchPoint Press
Date of release: December 21, 2016
Paperback, 278 pages, 6x9, $14.99
Ebook, $3.99
Available through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and direct from the publisher at http://touchpointpress.com/
Media Contact
Ashley Carlson, Media Liaison
media@touchpointpress.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 16, 2017