January 2017
Las Vegas Dry Cleaner Under New Ownership

Complete Cleaners is the newest and best dry cleaning service in Las Vegas with six remodeled locations to serve their customers.
 
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Complete Cleaners is now open, with six convenient locations to serve customers.  The former Flair Cleaners chain of dry cleaners has been sold in its entirety and is in the process of being completely updated and revamped as "Complete Cleaners." This total transformation and upgrading/remodeling of the locations will enable the new ownership and management team to concentrate on providing the best customer service available in the area, as well as providing the most consistent and satisfactory dry cleaning services a customer can receive.

The specialties of Complete Cleaners will be general dry cleaning services, as well as the cleaning of more delicate garments like wedding dresses.  Draperies and comforters will be able to be effectively cleaned, as well as men's shirts and suits.  Of course, general laundry services like wash, dry and fold are always available.

For the convenience of customers, Complete Cleaners will offer delivery and pickup of clothing and items to be dry cleaned in their locations.  This services is limited to the surrounding areas of the stores, so calling in advance or contacting the management through the website is encouraged for details.

For information on Las Vegas' newest and best dry cleaning service, contact Complete Cleaners at http://www.complete-drycleaners.com

Source:Complete Cleaners
Email:***@focusinternetservices.com Email Verified
Tags:Las Vegas Dry Cleaner
Industry:Business
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Companies
