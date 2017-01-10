News By Tag
Las Vegas Dry Cleaner Under New Ownership
Complete Cleaners is the newest and best dry cleaning service in Las Vegas with six remodeled locations to serve their customers.
The specialties of Complete Cleaners will be general dry cleaning services, as well as the cleaning of more delicate garments like wedding dresses. Draperies and comforters will be able to be effectively cleaned, as well as men's shirts and suits. Of course, general laundry services like wash, dry and fold are always available.
For the convenience of customers, Complete Cleaners will offer delivery and pickup of clothing and items to be dry cleaned in their locations. This services is limited to the surrounding areas of the stores, so calling in advance or contacting the management through the website is encouraged for details.
For information on Las Vegas' newest and best dry cleaning service, contact Complete Cleaners at http://www.complete-
Complete Cleaners
***@focusinternetservices.com
