January 2017
Warranty Squad - A New Way For Homeowners To Get Affordable Rates

A new company based in Atlanta, Ga is taking on the task of making warranties simpler for all homeowners.
 
ATLANTA - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Warranty Squad officially released their website on January 14th with the intentions of becoming the go to website for everything warranty. And one of the sections on the site that is sure to be popular is the homeowners section.

Most homeowners these days have many questions regarding warranties. And because of the negative "rap" that warranties have, alot of consumers are reluctant to even purchase coverage. That's why at "WS", the goal is to not only provide affordable coverage rates, but to also inform and educate consumers so they can make well informed decisions regarding coverage.

For now, consumers can check the 5 best benefits of buying coverage. But in the near future, they will create a section on the site fully dedicated to questions and answers. It'll be a section where not only will visitors be able to leave warranty questions for the staff to answer, but visitors will be able to see the entire database of all questions and answers.

Another feature that is in the works is a database of popular electronics and furniture warranty information. There are not any websites currently that has this feature and "The Squad" wants to change that. Doing this will be extremely beneficial because while consumers can currently find info for certain products on manufacturers websites, most of the time the site is cluttered with unnecessary information. So by making the overall layout simpler, consumers can find what they are looking for faster.


To check out the website, visit http://www.warrantysquad.com/home-warranty/ today!
Source:
Email:***@warrantysquad.com
Tags:Homes, Warranty, Real Estate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Websites
