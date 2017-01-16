Star Knights just released on Amazon for Kindle is a Space Adventure Short Story for Young Readers

Star Knights will be available for free on Kindle as a post-release offer to acquire reviews.

Bruce Goldwell

Bruce Goldwell

--"Throughout the Universe, there has been peace between the planets since the beginning of its creation. The Galactic Order has seen to it for thousands of millenniums. Each planet that reaches the capability of planetary travel is invited to join the Galactic Counsel, however, not all have accepted to do so. There are some that have refused to take part. When the inhabitants of a rogue planet threaten the inhabitants of Earth, the Order decides to take action."Bruce Goldwell wrote "Star Knights" in 2003 and registered the story with the Writer's Guild as a Treatment for a movie under the title "Star Warriors". Goldwell hopes that by releasing the treatment as a short story on Amazon Kindle that it will attract fans of space adventures and build a fan base.As a post-release promotion, the EBook will be available for free on Kindle from Jan 18, 2017. This free book offer is so that reviews can be acquired and in the hope that initial readers will refer others to read the story. Sites that promote Free Kindle book days are welcome to share the availability of the "Star Knights" free book offer with their readers.Special note for writers: Goldwell will be looking for a co-author(s)for a joint venture for subsequent stories to the "Star Knights" space adventure. Writers interested in a joint venture can contact Bruce Goldwell via Facebook username bruce.goldwell.Star Knights on Amazon: