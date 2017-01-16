News By Tag
Star Knights just released on Amazon for Kindle is a Space Adventure Short Story for Young Readers
Star Knights will be available for free on Kindle as a post-release offer to acquire reviews.
Bruce Goldwell wrote "Star Knights" in 2003 and registered the story with the Writer's Guild as a Treatment for a movie under the title "Star Warriors". Goldwell hopes that by releasing the treatment as a short story on Amazon Kindle that it will attract fans of space adventures and build a fan base.
As a post-release promotion, the EBook will be available for free on Kindle from Jan 18, 2017. This free book offer is so that reviews can be acquired and in the hope that initial readers will refer others to read the story. Sites that promote Free Kindle book days are welcome to share the availability of the "Star Knights" free book offer with their readers.
Special note for writers: Goldwell will be looking for a co-author(s)
Star Knights on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/
