Affordability meets luxury in East Edina
4228 - 4230 Valley View Rd.
Edina, Minnesota 55424
(612) 564-4107
January 17, 2017| 4230homes has selected Autumn Designs of MN as the architect for their redevelopment of the Edina project at 4228 & 4230 Valley View Road, a more affordable option for the city's hottest neighborhood.
Autumn Designs of MN was chosen from a long list of candidates based on their familiarity with the area, along with a relationship and comfort level of the project based on many previously successful projects.
Sought after for it's connectedness, the east side of Edina features outdoor activities and local destinations. Availability of destinations within the neighborhood make for a close community not typical of suburban locations.
Transit oriented, bike-friendly and walkable, makes driving an option, not a necessity. Real estate professionals and buyers agree, these are the must-have items on checklists of today's current market trends.
"Groundbreaking and demolition is expected this winter, with construction to immediately commence thereafter and continue through early spring," said Kasey Kollross, Project Manager for the new development. "We see few obstacles and are excited about bringing this outstanding new endeavor to market."
4230homes is a luxury market first for the area. Traditionally sought after by developers for large teardown/rebuild projects ranging in sales price from $1.2M - 1.6M, the team chose to offer something more in-line with the character of the existing neighborhood.
The development team looks to attract young professional families and empty-nesters looking to downsize, but stay close to their familiar surroundings.
"We've had many conversations with both groups that clearly see the value in a more urban lifestyle, but are unwilling to trade some of the hassles of city living for the advantages of the suburbs. With our project, gone are those trade-offs and compromises."
About 4230homes
Expansive windows, open concept living areas and gorgeous views are among some of the amenities available. Gas cooktops, green space, entertaining areas and fireplaces give the feeling of home. Large walk-in closets are featured in these 4-bedroom, 4-bathrooms on-suite and guest accommodations. More information and renderings can be found at http://4230llc.com
About Autumn Designs of MN
Autumn Designs of MN has an A+ business rating with the Better Business Bureau and has been serving the southwest metro for over 27 years. Their designs and innovative concepts have shaped many prestigious neighborhoods throughout the region. Principal Scott Bartz is an acclaimed leader in the field of residential architecture.
Media Contact
4230homes
info@rp-mn.com
