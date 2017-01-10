News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
National Healthcare Training, LLC Launches its New Website
Surgical First Assistant Program Available Starting in February
NHT offers both technical and clinical support from a qualified IT team and the medical director, Dr. John Atwater, from Vero Beach, Florida.
Dr. John Atwater, medical director of NHT, says:
"I am excited to see the launch of the site and the outstanding educational program offered through the school. We are in an Age of Growth and Development, especially in the surgical medical field, so I am thrilled to be a part of it."
Dr. Atwater brings his medical expertise to NHT alongside Mr. Scott R Anderson, who is acting President of the school. You can find us at https://nht-
National Healthcare Training, LLC is an online school designed by and for medical professionals. The goal is to help the field of surgical medicine grow by providing comprehensive education to qualified allied health professionals. NHT programs offers unique and compelling material to help students Learn, Grow, and Advance their careers.
Media Contact
National Healthcare Training, LLC
888-291-6800
info@nht-online.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse