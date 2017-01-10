 
DryCASE Releases Upgraded Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, The Dry VIBES 2.0

 
WILMINGTON, N.C. - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The newest waterproof bluetooth speaker from DryCASE has arrived and includes new features and add-ons for ease of use and listening on the go. The DryVIBES (https://www.drycase.com/product/DV-20.html) includes four mounts: a tripod mount, a bike mount, a suction cup mount, and a carabiner mount, as well as a micro USB charging cord (same as a standard Android phone charger). These mounts make it easy to transport and listen to the DryVIBES while biking, fishing, hiking, paddle boarding, hanging out on the beach, or even in the shower.

In addition to the new multi-purpose mounts, The DryVIBES 2.0 is significantly louder than it's predecessor, has crystal clear sound, and a deep booming base. The 2.0 also features FM radio, the capability to answer phone calls at the touch of a button, and a rotating light show. The user experience is very simple with five clearly marked button controls. Like the first version, this speaker will float on water and continue to play.

Price: The Dry VIBES™ 2.0 retails for $99.99

E-mail sales@drycase.com for more information.

Media Contact
Jay Turner
910-791-0009
jayt@drycorp.com
End
Source:DryCASE
Email:***@drycorp.com Email Verified
Tags:Waterproof, Bluetooth, Speaker
Industry:Electronics
Location:Wilmington - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Products
