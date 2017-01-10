News By Tag
DryCASE Releases Upgraded Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, The Dry VIBES 2.0
In addition to the new multi-purpose mounts, The DryVIBES 2.0 is significantly louder than it's predecessor, has crystal clear sound, and a deep booming base. The 2.0 also features FM radio, the capability to answer phone calls at the touch of a button, and a rotating light show. The user experience is very simple with five clearly marked button controls. Like the first version, this speaker will float on water and continue to play.
Price: The Dry VIBES™ 2.0 retails for $99.99
E-mail sales@drycase.com for more information.
Media Contact
Jay Turner
910-791-0009
jayt@drycorp.com
