Uply Birthday Card App Soars In Google Play For Facebook

Selecting the best birthday app to send happy birthday messages on Facebook is a very big deal.

Uply Birthday Card App Google Play Store main

Media Contact

Uply Media, Inc /

Kyle Ransom

4048060548

***@uplymedia.com Uply Media, Inc /Kyle Ransom4048060548

End

-- Uply Media, Inc today announced that Uply Birthday Card App is quickly becoming the leading app of choice to send happy birthday messages on Facebook. The popularity of Uply Birthday Card App is soaring in both the Google Play Store and inside the Facebook platform.Currently, Birthday EWishes fan page curated by Uply Media, Inc on Facebook has over 17,000 organic likes (not paid) and over 17,000 people who follow their page. The fan page is a collection of birthday wishes and birthday ideas. Which Facebook search reveals that as many as 89,000 people talk about birthday ewishes.The Uply Birthday Card App is 100% FREE for Android. It's the best way to say happy birthday to those you care about most through happy birthday text cards. While there are many birthday greeting card apps available, Uply Birthday Card App is superior in the marketplace.You can always find perfect happy birthday cards to send exactly for the right occasion. Send birthday greeting for girlfriend, birthday greetings for kids, and many more options. Select from a wide variety of vibrant customized birthday greetings. Use Uply Birthday Card App to deliver by email, text, and social media. Ideal for posting on Facebook and Twitter in real-time.To download Uply Birthday Card App for Google Play at no charge please visit:Visit Birthday EWishes fan page on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/birthdayewishes