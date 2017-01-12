Southern Ocean Chamber's schedules its next Non Profit Forum for February 22

Providing non profit solutions for members and community, the regional chamber teams up with Stockton University for an "I'll Just Write A Grant" Workshop at the Manahawkin Instructional Site

-- The Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce begins its eighth of year presenting free Non Profit Forums, a series of networking and educational events for charitable and not for profit organizations within the Long Beach Island region. The first for 2017 will be held at Stockton University Manahawkin Instructional Site on Bay Avenue beginning at 10am on Wednesday February 22 will include program the outlines the key elements of grant writing and reporting by Ms. Patricia Weeks, Director of the Southern Regional Institute and Educational Technology Training Center at Stockton University. Ms. Weeks has authored and managed grant-funded projects and contracts in excess of $15,000,000.The program includes networking, workshop and light lunch. There is no fee to attend, space is limited and must be reserved by contacting Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce at 609 494 7211 or stopping into their office at 265 West Ninth Street Ship Bottom.For more information on the programs and other events provided to the community by the members of the chamber go to www.visitLBiregion.com , follow locally on facebook and instagram as Southern Ocean Chamber or join the national conversation on twitter, facebook, instragram as LBI Region.