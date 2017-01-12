News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Southern Ocean Chamber's schedules its next Non Profit Forum for February 22
Providing non profit solutions for members and community, the regional chamber teams up with Stockton University for an "I'll Just Write A Grant" Workshop at the Manahawkin Instructional Site
The program includes networking, workshop and light lunch. There is no fee to attend, space is limited and must be reserved by contacting Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce at 609 494 7211 or stopping into their office at 265 West Ninth Street Ship Bottom.
For more information on the programs and other events provided to the community by the members of the chamber go to www.visitLBiregion.com , follow locally on facebook and instagram as Southern Ocean Chamber or join the national conversation on twitter, facebook, instragram as LBI Region.
Contact
Lori Pepenella
***@sochamber.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse