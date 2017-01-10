News By Tag
UDENZ Dental app to Launch Dental Tourism Packages in Dubai by March 2017
UDENZ is a dental app technology platform that connects patients with the nearby dentist with a confirmed appointment in less than 1o minutes. Udenz is helping dentists improve their practice and empowering patients options
UDENZ is a unique platform enabling patients to easily search, compare and book dental services and appointments via app, online or phone. With the ability to get real-time data on available appointments by nearby dentists and variety of affordable dental treatments UDENZ is transforming dental care from a luxury to a necessity.
With the aim to create an industry standard, UDENZ is recognized as the best dental care experience in the Middle East, this experience is covering dental professionals and dental patients.
For dentists, UDENZ platform offers an additional promotional channel to acquire new outbound and inbound patients. The unique set of easy to use tools have been developed to give dentist time to focus on service quality and improve operational efficiency. UDENZ tools include real-time booking system, dental lab ordering system, dental package offers and marketing solutions, online dental store and more.
UDENZ plans is to be engaged in Promoting Medical and Dental Tourism Activities in Dubai were UDENZ allow users to Book Appointments, Showcase, Contact with Dentists and High Specialties Physicians - In Hospitals - from other countries.
UDENZ services is now available in 16 cities in 12 different countries across the Middle East region and they have independently visited and verified all 700 dentists and 50 hospitals listed on the UDENZ platform.
The popularity has been of UDENZ – the Dubai Silicon Oasis Based Company- since its launch early Feb 2016 has been undeniable, with over 50,000 downloads, 8,000 active users with 3-4 appointments on average being booked a week and $35,000 generated in referral revenue.
The Dental Market in GCC and Middle East Countries will be reaching 17 Billion USD by 2020, where implants, veneers and cosmetic treatments will be holding One Third of the Dental Market.
To know more about the Dental Tourism Packages please visit us at http://www.udenz.ae
Contact
Karen Grace
***@udenz.ae
