MuscleGloss Introduces MuscleStop Floor Primer
MuscleStop is an essential primer for any oil- and grease-saturated surface.
"Our contractors often run into situations where there are oil or grease stains in the concrete and they need a proper solution to treat those areas prior to patching or sealing," said Josh Mertens, New Business Development Manager for MuscleGloss. "We are really excited to offer MuscleStop as the solution. It is a fantastic primer designed to prep these surfaces."
MuscleStop penetrates deeply into the surface to lock up contamination long term; leaving a clean surface ready to be patched or sealed. MuscleStop is compatible with all petroleum based oils and greases and prevents delamination of epoxy coatings and sealers.
MuscleGloss serves commercial and residential customers with epoxy coating solutions earning a reputation for setting quality and value standards since its founding in 2000. Affordable and durable, MuscleGloss epoxy coating solutions are ideal for a wide range of applications including: breweries, facilities management, pet resorts/clinics, commercial, airplane hangars, and manufacturing.
