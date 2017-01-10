 
Industry News





MuscleGloss Introduces MuscleStop Floor Primer

MuscleStop is an essential primer for any oil- and grease-saturated surface.
 
TROY, Mich. - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- MuscleGloss has increased its product line up to include MuscleStop, a primer designed to prepare oil- and grease-saturated surfaces for patching and/or sealing. MuscleGloss is a leading provider of epoxy coating headquartered in Troy, MI.

"Our contractors often run into situations where there are oil or grease stains in the concrete and they need a proper solution to treat those areas prior to patching or sealing," said Josh Mertens, New Business Development Manager for MuscleGloss. "We are really excited to offer MuscleStop as the solution. It is a fantastic primer designed to prep these surfaces."

MuscleStop penetrates deeply into the surface to lock up contamination long term; leaving a clean surface ready to be patched or sealed. MuscleStop is compatible with all petroleum based oils and greases and prevents delamination of epoxy coatings and sealers.

MuscleGloss serves commercial and residential customers with epoxy coating solutions earning a reputation for setting quality and value standards since its founding in 2000. Affordable and durable, MuscleGloss epoxy coating solutions are ideal for a wide range of applications including: breweries, facilities management, pet resorts/clinics, commercial, airplane hangars, and manufacturing.

MuscleGloss offers a complete line of easy-to-use and application-specific products formulated by our on-site chemist to meet specific application requirements as defined by our customers. We deliver a superior combination of industrial strength aesthetics. www.musclegloss.com

Contact
Josh Mertens
***@musclegloss.com
End
Source:MuscleGloss
Email:***@musclegloss.com
Tags:Contractors, Sealers, Floor Primer
Industry:Industrial
Location:Troy - Michigan - United States
Subject:Products
