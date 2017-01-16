News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ICON Management Hires André Laz as Community Association Manager at Bonita National Golf & Country
In his new role, André Laz will take lead as Community Association Manager for this Lennar development. Bonita National Golf & Country Club, located in Southwest Florida, features tennis, golf, swimming, clubhouse activities, dining, and a luxurious resort lifestyle.
André is a business operations professional with over twenty years' experience in hotels, resorts, and property management. He has had the pleasure to work with industry leaders throughout his career—Marriott International, Crowne Plaza, Equity Lifestyle Properties, and now ICON Management.He has obtained his designation as Community Association Manager (CAM) from the state of Florida, and looks to further his education in property management.
Throughout his career, André has focused on ensuring that organizations are cohesively operating and performing to the highest level. A recipient of many guest satisfaction awards throughout his career, he will encourage a strong emphasis on resident satisfaction among the team. In addition, André's involvement with community associations in various phases of development gives him the advantage of being an even greater and more knowledgeable asset to the team. He is looking forward to joining the ICON Team at Bonita National Golf and Country Club so that he may continue to drive the luxury community to an even higher level of excellence.
ICON Management Services, Inc. (est. 2007) is a Florida based company that has built a team of professionals such as on-staff Agronomists, PGA qualified golf professionals, Licensed Community Association Managers, PCAMs, Lifestyle and Fitness Directors, Accountants, and more—all with the expertise to deliver unparalleled management services. Regardless the complexity of needs, ICON will manage your Golf & Country Clubs, Community Associations, Resort Communities, Food and Beverage Departments, Tennis, etc. with a focus on creating, developing, and nurturing relationships (rather than generating customers). We set the standard by which all other management companies are judged as we strive to lead the way in providing world-class, deeply involved, and genuine service to some of the most prominent Clubs and Communities in Florida and beyond. ICON Team Members are role models who set an example of genuine hospitality—
Learn more about ICON at www.theiconteam.com or call (941) 747-7261. Follow the company on Google and Facebook at "ICON Management Services, Inc."
Contact
Sabina Hart
***@theiconteam.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 16, 2017