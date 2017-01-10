Trackmobile® LLC and Rail Safe© Announce a Partnership for Safety

 
Industry News





Committed to Eliminating Avoidable In-Plant Switching Yard Accidents
 
 
Listed Under

LAGRANGE, Ga. - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- A new partnership highlights the New Year at Trackmobile. As a global manufacturer and industry leader responsible for "The Design, Manufacture, and Service of Machines for Moving Railcars and Locomotives," this partnership demonstrates Trackmobile's unparalleled commitment to safe rail operations through industry partnerships and elevates Trackmobile to the next level in their commitment.

Trackmobile and Rail Safe Training, Inc. have confirmed a new partnership that will deliver greater safety around rails and throughout railyards to Trackmobile customers.  "Safety is a top priority for virtually every Trackmobile customer. For this reason, Trackmobile has always been dedicated to providing the safest railcar movers in the industry," explained Ralph Przybyszewski, President of Trackmobile. Taking safety to the next level, on 1 Jan 2017, every new Trackmobile railcar mover sold will come with complimentary rail safety training from Rail Safe Training, Inc., in addition to the Trackmobile operator training provided by their Trackmobile dealer.

Trackmobile chose Rail Safe as a partner due to their team of world-class experts in the area of railroad operations and safety.  With average experience per employee of 35 years, Rail Safe's team is among the industry's foremost experts in having trained both private and Class 1 operators to safely work in rail yards and identify potential rail yard hazards, thereby avoiding unnecessary accidents. "We look forward to working with Trackmobile and are eager to share our extensive knowledge of rail yard operations with them and their valued clients," stated Charles Leonard, Principal of Rail Safe Training, Inc.

"We are excited about this partnership as it further supports our commitment to our ISO 9001 requirements that are designed to help us continually improve, and deliver better products for our customers," Przybyszewski continued. This partnership is a very important aspect in delivering even higher standards in safety. Without these types of alliances and innovations, continual improvement becomes challenging and can lack the broader scope afforded by partnerships. "Companies not pursuing innovation are soon overtaken by the competition," he added.

Visit Trackmobile at http://www.trackmobile.com.

About Rail Safe:  Rail Safe, an Iowa corporation, is committed to reducing railroad-related incidents by identifying and eliminating at-risk behavior through comprehensive, convenient, and cost-effective railroad operations and safety training.  The team at Rail Safe is comprised of world-class experts in the area of railroad operations and safety.  Each trainer has more than 35 years railroad experience and is familiar with FRA and OSHA rules and regulations pertaining to rail operations. In addition to providing hands-on and classroom instruction, Rail Safe provides track inspections, audits, and a broad online curriculum.

Media Contact
Judith Sebastian
7068846651
***@trackmobile.com
Source:
Email:***@trackmobile.com Email Verified
Tags:Railcar Mover, Material Handling, Railshippers
Industry:Transportation
Location:LaGrange - Georgia - United States
Subject:Partnerships
