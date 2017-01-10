 
Velofix & Ohm Cycles Partner To Deliver E-bikes Direct

 
 
VELOFIX & OHM CYCLES PARTNER TO DELIVER E-BIKES DIRECT
 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Canadian electric bike manufacturer OHM Cycles has teamed up with velofix, North America's largest fleet of Mobile Bike Shops, enabling the Vancouver-based company to deliver 'ready to ride' e-bikes directly to customers' homes or offices.

Time-strapped consumers want the convenience of shopping online and having their purchase delivered to the address of their choice. Since the service launched earlier in 2016, velofix DIRECT is proving to be the easiest way to buy a bike online.

velofix DIRECT takes online shopping one step further with a curated selection of high-quality bikes and e-bikes paired with a highly personalized white-glove delivery service. The delivery service includes assembly, basic fitting and follow-up by qualified technicians.

"Consumers are seeking easier, more efficient ways to purchase bikes. When considering how to shift our distribution model to be more direct, creating a partnership with velofix DIRECT made perfect sense to our team," said Michael DeVisser, CEO of OHM Cycles. "We're particularly excited to be joining forces with another young, enterprising company."

"Ohm Cycles is a logical addition to the velofix DIRECT program for us. A premium product deserves a premium delivery system and that is exactly what velofix DIRECT offers to OHM customers. We are very excited to see the commitment from both parties and the synergies we will create together" said Ward Grootjans, VP Global Business Development of velofix.

Key Points

- velofix has 85 Mobile Bike Shops in every major market in Canada and most key markets in the US
- OHM's innovative, award-winning e-bike collection will join other bicycle brands currently being offered by velofix DIRECT
- velofix Mobile Bike Shops are specially trained to service and maintain OHM electric bikes
- OHM e-bike delivery service will be available in Canada and the USA

About Velofix

Founded with a passion for cycling, Mobile Bike Shop fleet velofix [https://www.velofix.com/] was launched in Vancouver in 2012 by Chris Guillemet, Boris Martin, and Davide Xausa, who all share that passion for cycling and the common belief that bicycles can help change the world.

Recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as "one of the most impressive mobile franchises," velofix has also been featured on the CBC's Dragon's Den (Canada's version of Shark Tank), which resulted in Jim Treliving coming on board as an investor. Charles Chang of Lyra Growth Partners has also invested in velofix. Currently, 85 franchises operate in every major Canadian market and most key American markets. velofix currently has plans to expand to a total of 150 franchises across North America in 2017.

About OHM Cycles

As the largest electric bike manufacturer in Canada, OHM Cycles [https://ohmcycles.com] produces premium, high performance e-bikes. With proprietary frame technology and a custom center-mounted battery pack, OHM is the only company developing purpose-built e-bikes from the ground up. Based in Vancouver, BC, OHM Cycles is actively participating in our city's mandate to become the greenest city in the world by 2020 by supporting individuals to go green with electric bikes.

Media Contact
Michael DeVisser, CEO
OHM Cycles
michael@ohmcycles.com
Source:OHM Electric Bikes & Velofix
Email:***@ohmcycles.com
Posted By:***@ohmcycles.com Email Verified
Disclaimer
