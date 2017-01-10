News By Tag
Velofix & Ohm Cycles Partner To Deliver E-bikes Direct
Time-strapped consumers want the convenience of shopping online and having their purchase delivered to the address of their choice. Since the service launched earlier in 2016, velofix DIRECT is proving to be the easiest way to buy a bike online.
velofix DIRECT takes online shopping one step further with a curated selection of high-quality bikes and e-bikes paired with a highly personalized white-glove delivery service. The delivery service includes assembly, basic fitting and follow-up by qualified technicians.
"Consumers are seeking easier, more efficient ways to purchase bikes. When considering how to shift our distribution model to be more direct, creating a partnership with velofix DIRECT made perfect sense to our team," said Michael DeVisser, CEO of OHM Cycles. "We're particularly excited to be joining forces with another young, enterprising company."
"Ohm Cycles is a logical addition to the velofix DIRECT program for us. A premium product deserves a premium delivery system and that is exactly what velofix DIRECT offers to OHM customers. We are very excited to see the commitment from both parties and the synergies we will create together" said Ward Grootjans, VP Global Business Development of velofix.
Key Points
- velofix has 85 Mobile Bike Shops in every major market in Canada and most key markets in the US
- OHM's innovative, award-winning e-bike collection will join other bicycle brands currently being offered by velofix DIRECT
- velofix Mobile Bike Shops are specially trained to service and maintain OHM electric bikes
- OHM e-bike delivery service will be available in Canada and the USA
About Velofix
Founded with a passion for cycling, Mobile Bike Shop fleet velofix [https://www.velofix.com/
Recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as "one of the most impressive mobile franchises,"
About OHM Cycles
As the largest electric bike manufacturer in Canada, OHM Cycles [https://ohmcycles.com] produces premium, high performance e-bikes. With proprietary frame technology and a custom center-mounted battery pack, OHM is the only company developing purpose-built e-bikes from the ground up. Based in Vancouver, BC, OHM Cycles is actively participating in our city's mandate to become the greenest city in the world by 2020 by supporting individuals to go green with electric bikes.
Media Contact
Michael DeVisser, CEO
OHM Cycles
michael@ohmcycles.com
