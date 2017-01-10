 
News By Tag
* neuro monitoring San Antonio
* San Antonio neuro monitoring
* IONM San Antonio
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Antonio
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
16151413121110


Professional IONM Service in San Antonio Announced by EPIOM

EPIOM has announced professional IONM services for hospitals and physicians in the San Antonio, Texas area. Hospitals, physicians, or patients undergoing procedures in which neural structures are at risk can learn more on our website.
 
 
EpiomNeuro.com
EpiomNeuro.com
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
neuro monitoring San Antonio
San Antonio neuro monitoring
IONM San Antonio

Industry:
Health

Location:
San Antonio - Texas - US

SAN ANTONIO - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- EPIOM has announced the offer of professional IONM (intraoperative neural monitoring) services for hospitals and physicians in San Antonio and nearby communities. Those in San Antonio performing or undergoing surgical procedures in which neural structures may be at risk can look forward to reduced risk and improved surgical outcomes with the IONM services offered by EPIOM.

EPIOM is a physician-owned and surgeon-directed IONM provider that can provide around the clock highly specialized electrophysiological modalities in order to maintain nervous system integrity during certain surgical procedures. EPIOM provides more information about its range of IONM services within its website, www.epiomneuro.com, which is helpful for hospitals, physicians, and patients in the San Antonio area.

EPIOM is available to answer questions about its professional neuro monitoring services. To reach this company, call 210-649-6421 or fill out the simple contact form found the EPIOM website.

About EPIOM:

EPIOM is a physician-owned and surgeon-directed company that proudly offers professional intraoperative neuromonitoring solutions (IONM) for physicians and hospitals in the San Antonio, Texas area. EPIOM's entire team consists of experienced, thoroughly-vetted professionals that have at the very least a bachelor's degree and either possesses a Certification in Neurophysiologic Intraoperative Monitoring (CNIM) or is working towards this certification. Within the EPIOM website, http://epiomneuro.com, visitors can learn more about the IONM solutions offered in San Antonio. This website also provides information useful for patients. To reach EPIOM, call 210-649-6421 or fill out and submit the simple contact form found on the EPIOM website.

Contact
EpiomNeuro.com
***@marketreachseo.com
End
Source:EpiomNeuro.com
Email:***@marketreachseo.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MarketReachSEO PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share