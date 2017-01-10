News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Professional IONM Service in San Antonio Announced by EPIOM
EPIOM has announced professional IONM services for hospitals and physicians in the San Antonio, Texas area. Hospitals, physicians, or patients undergoing procedures in which neural structures are at risk can learn more on our website.
EPIOM is a physician-owned and surgeon-directed IONM provider that can provide around the clock highly specialized electrophysiological modalities in order to maintain nervous system integrity during certain surgical procedures. EPIOM provides more information about its range of IONM services within its website, www.epiomneuro.com, which is helpful for hospitals, physicians, and patients in the San Antonio area.
EPIOM is available to answer questions about its professional neuro monitoring services. To reach this company, call 210-649-6421 or fill out the simple contact form found the EPIOM website.
About EPIOM:
EPIOM is a physician-owned and surgeon-directed company that proudly offers professional intraoperative neuromonitoring solutions (IONM) for physicians and hospitals in the San Antonio, Texas area. EPIOM's entire team consists of experienced, thoroughly-vetted professionals that have at the very least a bachelor's degree and either possesses a Certification in Neurophysiologic Intraoperative Monitoring (CNIM) or is working towards this certification. Within the EPIOM website, http://epiomneuro.com, visitors can learn more about the IONM solutions offered in San Antonio. This website also provides information useful for patients. To reach EPIOM, call 210-649-6421 or fill out and submit the simple contact form found on the EPIOM website.
Contact
EpiomNeuro.com
***@marketreachseo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse