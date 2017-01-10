 
The Hazards of Retail Renovation in Kansas City

 
 
Construction DesignWorks retail renovation in Kansas City
Construction DesignWorks retail renovation in Kansas City
 
SHAWNEE, Kan. - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Construction DesignWorks Offers Cost Effective Flooring Options
By Scott Hamele, DBIA President and founder, Construction DesignWorks, LLC
follow Scott on Twitter @constructionKC

Tread carefully when considering your retail renovation in Kansas City and across the nation. The simple assumptions you may make could cost you thousands of dollars. One of the most important areas in which to save money on a renovation is flooring. The trend now is polished and/or stained concrete. Owners assume that since there is no longer flooring, it will be less expensive to go this route. This is typically not the case in a renovation. Choosing the right flooring or design and build contractors can help offer viable solutions to fit your budget.

Renovating a space involves removing existing flooring which could be ceramic tile, carpet or vinyl coverings. In all cases, what you are left with is an uneven, stained, and discolored surface with remnants of adhesive. Going back to an exposed concrete floor is sometimes the most expensive of your choices. Mainly because of the extreme prep work involved in scraping, leveling, crack filling, patching and grinding the floor to a smooth finish; ready to receive a stain and/or finish coat sealer. The prep involved in installing new carpet, vinyl coverings or even ceramic tile is much less extensive.

Below are some types of flooring typically seen in a commercial retail renovation in Kansas City and the range of costs associated with these options. All costs include installation.

While there are endless choices of colors, shapes, sizes and materials available, the number one thing to consider in choosing flooring for your retail renovation is durability. Your choice to install ceramic tile or a stained concrete floor would give you the longest life and resilience. However, a combination of materials may be your most cost-effective solution.

Construction DesignWorks uses its hands-on approach and design expertise to create and develop a winning design build project management team that is specialized for each customer. Their complete turnkey solutions align with the unique business needs of various types of real estate. Construction DesignWorks, LLC is located at 21961 West 83rd Street in Shawnee, Kansas. If you are looking for a building contractor or for more information about interior design-build, call (913) 745-4727 or visit their website http://constructiondesignworks.net.

View original post on retail renovation in Kansas City here.

Click to Share