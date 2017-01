The Confidence Factor for Women in Leadership introduces Real Estate Investing for Women

Real Estate Investing (2)

-- Real Estate Investing for Women is the latest new division for the Confidence Factor for Women in Leadership. It will serve as a training and leadership platform to support women real estate investors in today's market.The Confidence Factor for Women in Leadership is a global executive leadership firm which supports inclusion and diversity initiatives for women in c-level leadership. Their work has been featured at TEDx, Women in Government, SHRM, Huffington Post and more.The founder, Carol Sankar, is a real estate developer and investor who has contributed her real estate expertise to publications such as, including but not limited to, Homevestors, Amex Open, Legal Templates and Guide to Your First Rental Property. She is the founding partner of RRC Property, where she served until 2013 to begin a firm solely dedicated to commercial real estate development. Mrs. Sankar offers quarterly real estate training and advice for new real estate investors."The Real Estate Investing for Women platform will serve as a support incubator for women, who often feel intimidated from entering the market. I have over a decade of experience and I am proud to help women increase their presence in this lucrative market," says Sankar. The first virtual training will be held on February 1, 2017 for women who are ready to invest in the commercial real estate market. Subsequent programs are under development for residential and building as well in mid 2017.For more details, visit http://www.confidentwomeninrealestate.com # # #About the founder:Lynda DiPauloFoster Ave PRPress@CarolSankarEnterprises.com