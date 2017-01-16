News By Tag
The Confidence Factor for Women in Leadership introduces Real Estate Investing for Women
The Confidence Factor for Women in Leadership is a global executive leadership firm which supports inclusion and diversity initiatives for women in c-level leadership. Their work has been featured at TEDx, Women in Government, SHRM, Huffington Post and more.
The founder, Carol Sankar, is a real estate developer and investor who has contributed her real estate expertise to publications such as, including but not limited to, Homevestors, Amex Open, Legal Templates and Guide to Your First Rental Property. She is the founding partner of RRC Property, where she served until 2013 to begin a firm solely dedicated to commercial real estate development. Mrs. Sankar offers quarterly real estate training and advice for new real estate investors.
"The Real Estate Investing for Women platform will serve as a support incubator for women, who often feel intimidated from entering the market. I have over a decade of experience and I am proud to help women increase their presence in this lucrative market," says Sankar. The first virtual training will be held on February 1, 2017 for women who are ready to invest in the commercial real estate market. Subsequent programs are under development for residential and building as well in mid 2017.
For more details, visit http://www.confidentwomeninrealestate.com
About the founder: Carol Sankar is a high level business consultant and the founder of The Confidence Factor for Women in Leadership, which is a global executive leadership firm focused on diversity and inclusion initiatives for high level women. Carol has been featured at TEDx, The Steve Harvey Show, Bounce TV, Inroads, The Society for Diversity, SHRM, Huffington Post, Entrepreneur Magazine, Homevestors and more. For more details, visit www.carolsankar.com (http://www.carolsankar.com/
Lynda DiPaulo
Foster Ave PR
Press@CarolSankarEnterprises.com
Page Updated Last on: Jan 16, 2017