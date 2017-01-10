 
Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Women in Black: The Creepy Companions of the Mysterious M.I.B"

Beacon Publishing Group releases "Women in Black: The Creepy Companions of the Mysterious M.I.B," by author Nick Redfern. Now available in audio format worldwide, download your copy today.
 
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group releases "Women in Black: The Creepy Companions of the Mysterious M.I.B," written by author Nick Redfern, and narrated by Tiffany D. Wilson. Now available worldwide, download your audiobook version today!

Dark and disturbing, this full-length study of the women in black mystery encompasses such issues as alien abductions, Mothman, strange and unearthly monsters, the secrets of alchemy, time-travel, and the dark domain of all things supernatural. Just like their creepy male counterparts, the women in black will stop at nothing to silence those who get too close to the truths behind the UFO phenomenon and paranormal activity. Dire warnings, intimidation, and menacing death threats are their cold-hearted calling-cards. Like the vampires of old, these black-clad, pale-faced women prefer to do their hunting by night. Their prey: us. Fearless and fearsome, they might just be your worst nightmare.

Get your copy of  "Women in Black: The Creepy Companions of the Mysterious M.I.B,"  today in audiobook format as it is available for download worldwide on digital sites like  iTunes, Amazon and Audible.com. Written by Nick Redfern  and narrated by Tiffany D. Wilson, download this incredible book today.

