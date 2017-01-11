News By Tag
Touchdown Chow Down: CHD Expert Evaluates Houston's Restaurant Landscape In Advance of Super Bowl
Houston is expecting one million visitors over a 10-day period. Are the city's restaurants ready for them?
While fans head to Houston hungry for a win (and great food), CHD Expert, the Chicago-based foodservice data and analytics firm, evaluated the current restaurant landscape of Houston, TX to offer insights into the market.
As of January 2017, CHD Expert has data on more than 8,300 restaurants in Houston. Of these, the most popular menu types in terms of number of units include Mexican (19.2%), Varied Menu (14.45%), Hamburgers (7.33%), Sandwiches (5.66%), and Pizzeria (4.94%).
While Bar & Grill is only the 10th most popular Menu Type in the city of Houston, it's likely that many of these establishments will see the most action on Super Bowl Sunday as both locals and out-of-towners flock to sports bars, taverns, and pubs to have a few brews and enjoy the game. There are more than 850 bars, pubs, and nightlife venues in the city of Houston, and the adult beverage segment in the city is broken down as follows: neighborhood bars & taverns (46%); nightlife venues (34%); sports bars (14%); brewpubs, English & Irish pubs (3%); and wine bars (3%).
Nationwide, the Bar & Grill menu type makes up (4.43%) of the national restaurant landscape. For a visual representation of the Houston landscape, please download this infographic:
Further breaking down the total restaurant landscape in Houston, 52 percent of restaurants are considered Limited Service Restaurants (LSR), where customers pay before receiving their food. The remaining 48 percent are Full Service Restaurants (FSR); these restaurants offer table service and the bill is paid after the meal. In Houston, approximately 50 percent of LSRs are independent, and 91 percent of FSRs are independent.
Approximately 30 percent of all restaurants in Houston are classified as chains. CHD Expert considers a restaurant a chain when it has 10 or more locations in operation. The top five chains in terms of number of units in Houston, and their market share of the chain restaurant market, are Subway (9.36%), McDonald's (5.22%), Starbucks (4.68%), Jack In the Box (3.34%), and Burger King (2.34%).
The remaining 70 percent of restaurants in Houston are considered independent. Of the independent FSRs in Houston, 22 percent are Family-style, 70 percent are Casual Dining, 7 percent are Upscale Dining, and 2 percent are in the Fine Dining segment.
With regard to LSRs in Houston, 56 percent are Quick Service, 28 percent are Fast Casual, 13 percent are LSR Beverages (Ice cream, coffee shops/tea houses, smoothie/juice)
With regard to years in business, 52 percent of all (FSR and LSR combined) restaurants in Houston have been in business for 5+ years while 19 percent have been open 2-5 years. Additionally, 10 percent have been in business 1-2 years and 13 percent have been open from 30 days to 1 year.
While football fans have their attention on the Super Bowl, foodservice professionals should turn their gaze to the host city and the white space opportunities it offers within its restaurant landscape.
"Super Bowl Sunday is a special day in America, and an important income opportunity for foodservice and hospitality operators, both nation wide and internationally"
To obtain detailed information on the foodservice industry landscape anywhere in the United States, or foodservice data in general, please contact sales@chd-expert.com.
About CHD North America
For 20 years, CHD Expert has been the global leader in collecting, managing, and analyzing data for the Away-From-Home Foodservice Market. With over 5 Million operator records across 50 countries, CHD Expert helps organizations understand the foodservice industry landscape and leverage data to drive revenue.
Our service offerings range from providing raw data to turn key solutions, including: data records and analysis via attribute and segmentation filter combinations;
