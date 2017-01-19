 
Industry News





Inventory Association Establishes New Certification

The National Inventory Certification Association announces requirements for the new Certified Appraisal Examiner designation.
 
 
AVON, Ind. - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The National Inventory Certification Association™ (NICA) recently announced the development of the Certified Appraisal Examiner (CAE) designation. Additional opportunities for growth in the home inventory industry called for this added recognition.

Technology has made it possible for appraisers to provide their services via electronic transfer of information. Utilizing the expertise of a certified appraisal examiner to collect the information enables them to research and create a USPAP compliant certified report without extensive traveling. When appraisers and appraisal examiners team up, they are each concentrating on their main focus - the appraiser can spend more time appraising, and the home inventory professional/appraisal examiner is collecting the information.

By developing a certification for those who choose to offer this specialized service, the Certified Appraisal Examiner can fill a need for the appraisal industry.

The purpose of a CAE designation is to:

• Bring recognition to this specialized service.
• Provide appraisal firms with certified, qualified examiners.
• Provide more value to NICA membership.
• Provide members with additional revenue opportunities.

As a member-driven association, "We created a committee to determine the value of this additional certification program," Managing Director Cindy Hartman stated. "The unanimous decision to recommend the CAE allowed them to take the next step, which was to suggest the requirements for this achievement."

As a prerequisite to receive the CAE designation, one must be a Certified Inventory Specialist. To achieve this additional level, they are required to successfully complete the Customer Service Course and an elective course offered in the NICA Continuing Education Program. Appraisal Examiner, the foundational course of this designation, is the final requirement to achieve to become a Certified Appraisal Examiner..

About National Inventory Certification Association

Established in 2011, the National Inventory Certification Association™ (NICA) is nationally recognized as the official certification authority for the personal property/asset inventory industry. The certification and continuing education opportunities ensure that members have access to quality industry knowledge

as well as business and professional development resources to help achieve the success they seek for their home and business contents inventory companies. For more information visit http://www.NationalInventoryCertificationAssociation.com.

