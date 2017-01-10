News By Tag
New Popeye Commemorative Coin Underway at Navy Crow!
Just in time for Popeye's Birthday, Navy Crow is releasing a brand-new limited edition Popeye Flip Coin!
Since then, Popeye has been best known for his appearance on the silver screen as a cartoon character. He owes his unfettered success to a lovable, timeless ensemble of characters, such as Olive Oyl, Bluto, and Wimpy.
Navy Crow, the premier military memorabilia company, is celebrating the release of our most iconic and beloved sailor with this new Popeye Bluto Flip Commemorative Coin. Featuring the likeness of Popeye himself on the front with his favorite quote "That's all I can stands, and I can't stands no more!" on the front end and his arch-nemesis Bluto dressed in communist regalia on the back with Bluto's own quote "It's 9:00!!! Curfew! Lights out!" on the flip side.
-The original Popeye Bluto Flip Coin.
-Deep 3D relief with metallic accents
-2-inch coin
-Highly detailed relief Popeye Commemorative Coin.
This commemorative challenge coin is limited edition, and not sold in stores. Supplies are limited and are expected to sell out quickly. Ensure that you're able to get one of these spectacular challenge coins by placing your order ASAP!
Find the Popeye Bluto Flip Coin here: https://navycrow.com/
Navy Crow is always on the lookout for the next great design to feature on our best-selling challenge coins, t-shirts, ball caps, hoodies, or any one of our hundreds of memorabilia items. Whether you want your design to be a limited commission for your military command or a design you want available to the entire United States Navy, shoot us an email at hq@navycrow.com and make your dream a reality today.
