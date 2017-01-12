News By Tag
Tornado Spectral Systems Announces Webinar on HTVS™ Impact on Raman Spectroscopy LoD Performance
Raman spectroscopy is a highly-selective and non-destructive optical measurement technique which relies on the inelastic scattering of laser light to probe molecular structure. Join Tornado's Senior Instrumentation & Applications Specialist, Jeremy Linoski, in a timely webinar as he will present an LoD study and discuss the improved detection limits and corresponding minimum required acquisition times of 4 binary mixtures using Tornado's HyperFlux™ PRO Plus Raman spectroscopy system.
Webinar attendees will learn how the HyperFlux PRO Plus demonstrates:
- Better sensitivity for lower detection limits
- Faster measurements
- Why it's more feasible to deploy for real-time applications
To register for the webinar or for additional information, please visit: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/
About Tornado Spectral Systems:
Founded in 2010, Tornado Spectral Systems designs, manufactures, and sells dispersive optical spectrometers primarily for Raman spectroscopy and spectral-domain optical coherence tomography. Tornado's HyperFlux spectrometers deliver significantly enhanced sensitivity by using a patented high-throughput virtual slit (HTVS) to eliminate the physical slit of a conventional spectrometer and avoid signal losses while maintaining high spectral resolution, allowing for faster measurements, lower detection limits, and reduced laser power operation. To learn more about Tornado, please visit our website: tornado-spectral.com
Contact
Aaron Weinroth - Chief Marketing Officer
Email: aaron.weinroth@
