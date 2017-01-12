 
News By Tag
* Limit of Detection
* Raman Spectroscopy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Biotech
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Toronto
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312

Tornado Spectral Systems Announces Webinar on HTVS™ Impact on Raman Spectroscopy LoD Performance

 
 
LIVE WEBINAR: HTVS™ Impact on Raman Spectroscopy LoD Performance
LIVE WEBINAR: HTVS™ Impact on Raman Spectroscopy LoD Performance
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Limit of Detection
Raman Spectroscopy

Industry:
Biotech

Location:
Toronto - Ontario - Canada

TORONTO - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Tornado Spectral Systems, a leading manufacturer of dispersive optical Raman spectrometers, today announced a new webinar titled, "High Throughput Virtual Slit™ (HTVS™) Impact on Raman Spectroscopy Limit of Detection (LoD) Performance." The webinar will take place Thursday, February 2, 2017, at 10:00 AM EST / 7:00 AM PST.

Raman spectroscopy is a highly-selective and non-destructive optical measurement technique which relies on the inelastic scattering of laser light to probe molecular structure.  Join Tornado's Senior Instrumentation & Applications Specialist, Jeremy Linoski, in a timely webinar as he will present an LoD study and discuss the improved detection limits and corresponding minimum required acquisition times of 4 binary mixtures using Tornado's HyperFlux™ PRO Plus Raman spectroscopy system.

Webinar attendees will learn how the HyperFlux PRO Plus demonstrates:

- Better sensitivity for lower detection limits

- Faster measurements

- Why it's more feasible to deploy for real-time applications

To register for the webinar or for additional information, please visit: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/804844748536258...

About Tornado Spectral Systems:

Founded in 2010, Tornado Spectral Systems designs, manufactures, and sells dispersive optical spectrometers primarily for Raman spectroscopy and spectral-domain optical coherence tomography. Tornado's HyperFlux spectrometers deliver significantly enhanced sensitivity by using a patented high-throughput virtual slit (HTVS) to eliminate the physical slit of a conventional spectrometer and avoid signal losses while maintaining high spectral resolution, allowing for faster measurements, lower detection limits, and reduced laser power operation. To learn more about Tornado, please visit our website: tornado-spectral.com

Contact
Aaron Weinroth - Chief Marketing Officer
Email: aaron.weinroth@tornado-spectral.com
***@tornado-spectral.com
End
Source:
Email:***@tornado-spectral.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Tornado Spectral Systems PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share