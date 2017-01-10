News By Tag
Donald Trump Commemorative Coin on Deck at Navy Crow!
Celebrate the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States with this limited edition challenge coin!
Navy Crow, the premier military memorabilia company, is commemorating this day with a challenge coin minted specifically to invoke the depth and magnitude of this historical event. Featuring President Elect Trump's likeness on the front side with his election quote "Make America Great Again," while on the back side bearing the seal of the President of the United States.
-The original Commander In Chief Donald Trump Coin.
-Deep 3D relief with metallic accents
-Licensed and approved by the United States Navy.
-2-inch coin
-Highly detailed relief US Navy Commemorative Coin
This coin is limited edition, and not sold in stores. Supplies are limited and are expected to sell out quickly. Ensure that you're not left in the annals of history with this amazing coin by placing your order as soon as possible.
Find the Donald J. Trump Commander in Chief Commemorative challenge coin at Navy Crow here: http://bit.ly/
Navy Crow is always on the lookout for the next great design to feature on our best-selling challenge coins, t-shirts, ball caps, hoodies, or any one of our hundreds of memorabilia items. Whether you want your design to be a limited commission for your military command or a design you want available to the entire United States Navy, shoot us an email at hq@navycrow.com and make your dream a reality today.
Navy Crow
***@navycrow.com
