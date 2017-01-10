 
Industry News





Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Welcomes New Member

St. Louis, Missouri-based alliance adds Palestine, Illinois agency
 
 
Palestine Insurance Agency's Missy York
ST. LOUIS - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Palestine Insurance Agency recently joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of over 100 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

Palestine Insurance Agency is a full service insurance agency specializing in life, home, business, auto insurance, farm, crop and medical supplements.  The company was incorporated in 1957 and is owned by Missy York.  Palestine Insurance Agency is located at 101 S. Main St. in Palestine, Ill.

"My agency is a small business so, by joining the alliance, we have access to better rates and services for our clients," said Palestine Insurance Agency owner Missy York.  "We are looking forward to the training and guidance that goes along with our membership because the benefits are truly immeasurable."

Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $150 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $6 billion national alliance.

For more information about Palestine Insurance Agency, call (618) 586-2323.

Source:Valley Insurance Agency Alliance
Email:***@viaa4u.com
Tags:Insurance Alliance, Insurance Agency, Palestine, Illinois
Industry:Insurance
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
