Country(s)
Industry News
Teaser Released for Indie Sci-fi Feature Paramnesia
RALEIGH, N.C. - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The first teaser for the independent feature Paramnesia was released on Friday and can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/
Paramnesia is the directorial debut of cinematographer Tripp Green, whose recent work includes lensing the Eric Roberts feature Unbridled, and the country music film Strings, starring Jason Michael Carrol. It is also the debut project of Green's Raleigh based production company Vertus Media.
Shot for under $10,000, and entirely improvised from an outline, the film sought to explore non-standard modes of production, both in front and behind the camera. Thanks to the help of many industry professionals and local businesses, the production value seen in the teaser leagues beyond the typical micro-budget indie.
More information can be found at:
www.paramnesiamovie.com - EPK can be found under Press (user:press, pass:vertusepk)
www.vertusmedia.com
www.trippgreen.com
Contact
Dani Gehle - Producer
***@paramnesiamovie.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 16, 2017