Atlantic Biologicals Hosts 2nd Annual Food Drive for Feeding South Florida
"For two years in a row, Atlantic Biologicals has done an outstanding job of collecting food donations for this great cause," said Allison Riley, Director of Sales. "I know that our employees take great pride in contributing to their community, and we look forward to participating in future food drives for Feeding South Florida."
About Atlantic Biologicals
Founded in 1999, Atlantic Biologicals is a comprehensive provider of healthcare solutions. The company is a premier distributor of brand, generic and critical care pharmaceuticals. Their corporate headquarters are strategically located in South Florida. Additional distribution centers are located throughout the country. Atlantic Biologicals offers expedited service throughout the contiguous United States and Hawaiian Islands. For more information, please visit www.atlanticbiologicals.com or call 305-690-4233.
About Feeding South Florida™
Feeding South Florida® is a member of the Feeding America® network of food banks and the leading domestic hunger-relief organization serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties. Our mission is to end hunger in South Florida by providing immediate access to nutritious food, leading hunger and poverty advocacy efforts, and transforming lives through innovative programming and education. Feeding South Florida rescues 44 million pounds of food annually, serving 784,110 individuals in need of food assistance - 264,280 of whom are children and 130,000 are older adults. Feeding South Florida is the largest and most efficient food bank in each county it serves, providing for 25% of the state's food insecure population, through a local network of more than 400 nonprofit partner agencies and direct service programs. For more information, visit www.feedingsouthflorida.org or call 954.518.1818.
