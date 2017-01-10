 
News By Tag
* Pharmacy
* Health
* Hospital
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
16151413121110

Atlantic Biologicals Hosts 2nd Annual Food Drive for Feeding South Florida

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Pharmacy
* Health
* Hospital

Industry:
* Medical

Location:
* Miami - Florida - US

MIAMI - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Atlantic Biologicals, a premier national distributor of pharmaceuticals and unit dose products in the United States and Puerto Rico, kicked off the 2016 holiday season by hosting its 2nd annual food drive during the month of November for Feeding South Florida (FSF), the sole Feeding America food bank serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties. The organization once again went the extra-mile by matching food donations based on unit dose sales by their sales team. In total, including both company and employee contributions, Atlantic Biologicals collected and donated 242 pounds of food to FSF.

"For two years in a row, Atlantic Biologicals has done an outstanding job of collecting food donations for this great cause," said Allison Riley, Director of Sales. "I know that our employees take great pride in contributing to their community, and we look forward to participating in future food drives for Feeding South Florida."

About Atlantic Biologicals

Founded in 1999, Atlantic Biologicals is a comprehensive provider of healthcare solutions. The company is a premier distributor of brand, generic and critical care pharmaceuticals. Their corporate headquarters are strategically located in South Florida. Additional distribution centers are located throughout the country. Atlantic Biologicals offers expedited service throughout the contiguous United States and Hawaiian Islands. For more information, please visit www.atlanticbiologicals.com or call 305-690-4233.

About Feeding South Florida™

Feeding South Florida® is a member of the Feeding America® network of food banks and the leading domestic hunger-relief organization serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties. Our mission is to end hunger in South Florida by providing immediate access to nutritious food, leading hunger and poverty advocacy efforts, and transforming lives through innovative programming and education. Feeding South Florida rescues 44 million pounds of food annually, serving 784,110 individuals in need of food assistance - 264,280 of whom are children and 130,000 are older adults. Feeding South Florida is the largest and most efficient food bank in each county it serves, providing for 25% of the state's food insecure population, through a local network of more than 400 nonprofit partner agencies and direct service programs. For more information, visit www.feedingsouthflorida.org or call 954.518.1818.

Contact
Atlantic Biologicals Marketing Dept.
***@atlanticbioloicals.com
End
Source:
Email:***@atlanticbioloicals.com
Tags:Pharmacy, Health, Hospital
Industry:Medical
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Atlantic Biologicals News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share