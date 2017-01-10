News By Tag
Mountain West Financial Announces New Chief Financial Officer and SVP Capital Markets
A Western United States Mortgage Lender Making Homeownership A Reality Since 1990
Michael joined MWF in 2008 and has worked his way up to Chief Financial Officer for Mountain West Financial, Inc. With over 16 years in secondary marketing roles, Mike is responsible for developing and implementing strategic initiatives to improve productivity, enhance customer service, increase production, and improve profitability throughout the company. He graduated from Siena College with a BS degree in Finance.
Stacy joined MWF in 2006 as the head of our accounting department and was recently promoted to SVP of Capital Markets. She oversees Capital Markets, Post Closing, Servicing, and Human Resources departments. Her education and experience is primarily in accounting, finance, and management. Stacy holds an MBA from California State University, San Bernardino and is a Certified Mortgage Servicer by the Mortgage Bankers Association. "In my 10 years with Mountain West Financial, I have seen the company grow tenfold. I have had the pleasure of growing with the company and I look forward to being a part of our future successes, said Stacy Mohr, SVP Capital Markets at Mountain West Financial, Inc.
Mountain West Financial is headquartered in Redlands, California with 35 locations throughout the Western United States providing FHA, VA, Conventional, USDA, and many Down Payment Assistance Programs. For further information, call (909)793-1500, Toll Free 1-888-793-6470, email info@mwfinc.com, or visit www.mwfinc.com. Mountain West Financial, Inc. is licensed by the Department of Business Oversight under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act. NMLS #164497. For full state licensing, visit http://www.homeowners.mwfinc.com/
