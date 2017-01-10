Country(s)
Industry News
Metal Fabrication, Green Bay WI Clients Look to Badger Sheet Metal Works
When it comes to large-scale lifting capabilities and the capacity for quick project turnaround in metal fabrication, Green Bay WI manufacturer Badger Sheet Metal Works is a recognized regional leader.
Badger Sheet Metal Works completes projects of varying sizes in a custom-designed facility that features four crane rails with a total lifting capacity of 30 tons and a 22-foot under-hook height.
"Our teams have the expertise to fulfill metal fabrication orders for customers in a wide range of industries,"
The Badger Sheet Metal Works' main assembly bay features space and lifting capabilities that are rare among metal fabricators in Green Bay. The 70 x 320-foot assembly bay also can accommodate additional lift equipment when needed.
The company has expertise in a comprehensive set of metal fabrication tasks including:
Assembling Bending Cutting Painting Rolling Welding
Badger Sheet Metal Works follows a process that features built-in hold points for quality inspections, and an on-staff Certified Weld Inspector (CWI) ensures a clear understanding of weld qualifications and helps prevent project delays.
"We have developed a quick turnaround process that serves our customers well and helps them meet their timelines," said Coe. "Our team is committed to producing quality products and minimizing downtime for our customers."
About Badger Sheet Metal Works
Badger Sheet Metal Works is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and employs approximately 100 people. Its teams specialize in the manufacture of pump bases, bottling equipment fabrication, structural steel fabrication, stainless steel fabrication, general metal fabrication, steel enclosures, healthcare industry fabrication and medical component assembly, food industry fabrication, mining industry fabrication, welding, custom sheet metal fabrication, aluminum sheet metal fabrication, large fabrication projects and heavy plate fabrication.
For more information about Badger Sheet Metal Works' metal fabrication and manufacturing capabilities, call Kenny Coe, Director of Sales, at (920) 435-8881, or visit https://www.bsmw.com/
View original post on metal fabrication Green Bay, WI here.
Contact
Kenny Coe
920-435-8881
sales@bsmw.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse