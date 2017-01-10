 
News By Tag
* Tax Attorney
* Christin M. Bucci
* ABA Tax Section
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ft. Lauderdale
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
16151413121110


Florida Tax Attorney Christin Bucci to Present at ABA Tax Section 2017 Midyear Meeting

 
 
Tax Attorney Christin M. Bucci
Tax Attorney Christin M. Bucci
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Tax Attorney
Christin M. Bucci
ABA Tax Section

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Ft. Lauderdale - Florida - US

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact
Christin Bucci, Bucci Law Offices, P.A.
(954) 764-4440
Kim Sailer, BARD Marketing/PR
ksailer@bardmarketing.com
Christin Bucci

Florida Tax Attorney Christin Bucci to Present at ABA Tax Section 2017 Midyear Meeting

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Tax Attorney Christin M. Bucci, C.P.A., LL.M of Bucci Law Offices, P.A., will be one of the featured speakers at the American Bar Association (ABA) Tax Section Midyear Meeting from January 19-21 at the Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek & Waldorf Astoria in Orlando.

Attorney Bucci and panel members will discuss Collection Due Process (CDP) Hearings on January 20th. CDP hearings is a forum in which taxpayers may exercise their rights to appeal IRS lien and levy actions. The panel discussion is sponsored by the ABA Section of Taxation, Bankruptcy & Workouts Committee, which is chaired by Bob Pope and the Vice-Chair Christin Bucci.

The three-day program, which is focused on tax professionals, will offer attendees the opportunity to meet and network with industry top professionals including leading attorneys and top government officials. Discussion items will also include the latest federal policies, initiatives, regulations, legislative forecasts, and planning ideas.

For more information or to register for the Panel Session and Midyear Meeting visit: shop.americanbar.org/ebus/ABAEventsCalendar/EventDetails.aspx?productId=251546011

Bucci Law Offices, P.A., a Fort Lauderdale and Miami tax law firm, provides federal and state tax advice and represents clients in civil and criminal tax litigation and controversies. The firm is headquartered at 2600 N. Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, and has an office in Miami Beach at 1130 Washington Avenue, Suite #B, and may be reached at (954) 764-4440 or (305) 748-6000. Additional information about Christin M. Bucci, or Bucci Law Offices, P.A., may be obtained from the firm's website at http://www.buccilawoffices.com or LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/pub/christin-bucci/16/160/783.
End
Source:
Email:***@bardmarketing.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BARDMarketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share