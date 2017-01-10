News By Tag
Florida Tax Attorney Christin Bucci to Present at ABA Tax Section 2017 Midyear Meeting
Christin Bucci, Bucci Law Offices, P.A.
(954) 764-4440
Kim Sailer, BARD Marketing/PR
ksailer@bardmarketing.com
Christin Bucci
Fort Lauderdale, FL – Tax Attorney Christin M. Bucci, C.P.A., LL.M of Bucci Law Offices, P.A., will be one of the featured speakers at the American Bar Association (ABA) Tax Section Midyear Meeting from January 19-21 at the Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek & Waldorf Astoria in Orlando.
Attorney Bucci and panel members will discuss Collection Due Process (CDP) Hearings on January 20th. CDP hearings is a forum in which taxpayers may exercise their rights to appeal IRS lien and levy actions. The panel discussion is sponsored by the ABA Section of Taxation, Bankruptcy & Workouts Committee, which is chaired by Bob Pope and the Vice-Chair Christin Bucci.
The three-day program, which is focused on tax professionals, will offer attendees the opportunity to meet and network with industry top professionals including leading attorneys and top government officials. Discussion items will also include the latest federal policies, initiatives, regulations, legislative forecasts, and planning ideas.
For more information or to register for the Panel Session and Midyear Meeting visit: shop.americanbar.org/
Bucci Law Offices, P.A., a Fort Lauderdale and Miami tax law firm, provides federal and state tax advice and represents clients in civil and criminal tax litigation and controversies. The firm is headquartered at 2600 N. Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, and has an office in Miami Beach at 1130 Washington Avenue, Suite #B, and may be reached at (954) 764-4440 or (305) 748-6000. Additional information about Christin M. Bucci, or Bucci Law Offices, P.A., may be obtained from the firm's website at http://www.buccilawoffices.com or LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/
