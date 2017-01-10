 
Barrington Cove in North Naples releases new, larger homesites

Popular community offers great location, diverse floor plans and low fees
 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Move-in ready homes and large homesites have been released for sale at Barrington Cove. D.R. Horton Southwest Florida's division is also preparing to open the final phase of new homes for sale, which will offer southern exposure and lake views at the gated North Naples community. With its low fees, this gated community presents a unique opportunity to build a brand new home in a neighborhood setting in prestigious North Naples.

Conveniently located two miles north of Immokalee Road on Livingston Road, Barrington Cove features 10 diverse floor plans and a serene setting surrounded by wooded areas and preserves. The distinctive homes at Barrington Cove range from 1,816 to 3,609 square feet and start in the high-$300s. The new larger homesites offer more space than most new construction communities currently offer.

The public is invited to tour the professionally decorated 2,587-square-foot Bedford model at Barrington Cove. This two-story home plan offers a spacious kitchen and café that are open to a large great room and lanai, as well as a formal dining room. With three bedrooms and two-and-a-half-baths, this plan offers the flexibility of open loft space, a two-car garage and an optional den.

Barrington Cove offers a unique combination of convenience and serenity. The famous white sandy beaches of Naples and Bonita Springs are nearby, as well as an array of options at dining and shopping destinations like the Mercato. The community is also near I-75 and the desirable schools of North Naples.

To schedule a tour of the model home in Barrington Cove, or for more information, call sales agent Angela Garzone at (239) 287-9499 (tel:(239)%20287-9499). Visitwww.drhorton.com/swfla for more information.

Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 78 markets in 26 states in the East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions of the United States. D.R. Horton has been the largest builder in the United States by volume for 15 consecutive years. For over 35 years, D.R. Horton has consistently delivered top-quality new homes to homebuyers across the nation. The livable floor plans, energy-efficient features and robust new home warranty demonstrate our commitment to excellence in construction. D.R. Horton exhibits leadership in residential development through design innovation, superior craftsmanship, and responsiveness to the needs of its customers. The simple vision that began over 35 years ago represents years of value and security when you choose America's Builder to make your dreams come true. For more information, visit our website at www.drhorton.com/swfla. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate. D.R. Horton is an equal housing opportunity builder. Florida Registered Building Contractor License # CBC1259453

