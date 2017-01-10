Highly Anticipated Grand Opening Ushers Exceptional Senior Living into Small-Town Carpinteria

GranVida Community Invites the Public to Experience a Taste of the Great Life in one of California's Original Beach Towns

-- On Saturday Feb. 11, GranVida Senior Living and Memory Care community will celebrate the grand opening of its exceptional one-of-a-kind property in the intimate beachside town of Carpinteria, CA. Celebrated for its decision not to disturb the coastline with new construction, the GranVida community refashioned an existing office building on Carpinteria Avenue into a beautiful residential escape featuring high-end finishes, lush inviting gardens, and a variety of luxury amenities."We are thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of GranVida with the community of Carpinteria,"said Teri Conklin, Vice President of Seniority, Inc. "As the only senior living and memory care community in town, we look forward to enhancing quality of life for our residents. Our innovative and engaging life enrichment and memory care programs will only be enhanced by the beautiful surroundings Carpinteria provides."The public, perspective residents, friends, and family are invited to join GranVida administration and team for the grand opening event which begins at 1p.m. Attendees can walk the breathtaking property and tour each of the community's five residential floor plans and memory care suites, all while enjoying live music and menu samplings prepared by GranVida's first-class culinary team.Chef Ken Seidle, known for his home-style cooking and farm-to-table philosophy, has designed GranVida's collection of seasonal menus to be full of flavor and favorite dishes, all tailored to the tastes and dietary needs of community residents and served in a gorgeous restaurant setting.Also expected at the grand opening is a formal announcement of GranVida's planned financial contribution to Carpinteria's "Save the REST of the Bluffs" fund. The amount of the gift has not yet been disclosed."From the adaptive re-use of an existing structure to build the GranVida community, to our commitment to green building and living practices, we have always kept the preservation of Carpinteria's natural landscapes top-of-mind,"said Conklin. "We are hopeful that our donation to the Save the REST of the Bluffs fund will help to protect the open space that makes this town so special." Members of the Citizens for the Carpinteria Bluffs organization have been invited to participate in the grand opening activities and be present for the donation announcement.Grand Opening Ceremony, GranVida Senior Living and Memory CareSaturday, February 11, 1 p.m. PDT5464 Carpinteria Avenue, CarpinteriaExecutives from Steadfast Companies and Steadfast Senior Living, Executives from Seniority, Inc., representatives of the Carpinteria and Santa Barbara Chambers of Commerce and City of Carpinteria, and representatives of the Citizens for the Carpinteria Bluffs. The event is open to the public and all prospective residents and members of the Carpinteria community are welcome to attend.GranVida, slated to open in winter 2016, will be the first senior living community in Carpinteria managed jointly by Seniority, Inc., an innovative leader in providing senior housing marketing and sales services, and Steadfast Management, a real estate development, investment and management company. Since its founding in 1997, Seniority has played an important role in sharing ABHOW's mission with other organizations and consumers. Founded in 1949, ABHOW is widely known for its pioneering leadership in senior housing and health care. The company serves 6,200 residents in 50 retirement communities in California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Oklahoma and Idaho and employs more than 2,400 team members. GranVida will be a sponsor of the 2016 Alzheimer's Association Walk and 2016 Avocado Festival, while Steadfast has supported the Carpinteria Alzheimer's Support Group and 2015 Alzheimer's Association Walk.