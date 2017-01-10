News By Tag
* Novel
* Polo
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
A Season to Die for By Malcolm Kidd
Malcolm Kidd's first novel is a fictionalized account of an extended polo season beginning in 1989 and details the Irish polo team's exploits in Pakistan and one player's search for a lost and vulnerable friend – his own lifelong passion for the sport having intensified following death, divorce and moving house/country all within six weeks. Polo had helped kindle many dynamic relationships and served as a keel at a time of uncertain swell. Free to travel, with polo his passport, he discovers sexual liberalism and duplicity where he least expects it and tragedy once more.
Published by Aquillrelle
Aquillrelle is a site dedicated to every writer amongst us – poetry, novels, books and collections for children and by children, educational books, illustrated books... we encourage worded beauty and power yet we do not interfere with your expression, we only help it. We believe that everyone has the right to be published, it is up to the readers out there to decide who's to make it and who not. We are not judges, we provide the tool – you provide the talent.
To order: http://www.lulu.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse