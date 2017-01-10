 
McCarthy & Company, PC Announces Several Promotions and New Hires

Matthew J. Boland, CPA and Kyrstin W. Mackrides are Promoted. Michael J. Sexton, CPA, CCIF, Andrew M. Racobaldo and Richard T. Higgins Join the Firm
 
 
LAFAYETTE HILL, Pa. - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The partners with McCarthy & Company, PC are pleased to announce that Matthew J. Boland, CPA has been promoted to Director – Accounting & Assurance and Kyrstin W. Mackrides to Senior Staff Accountant. In addition, Michael J. Sexton, CPA, CCIFP joined the firm as Director – Tax Services, Andrew M. Racobaldo as Staff Accountant and Richard T. Higgins as Staff Accountant. Boland, Mackrides, Sexton and Racobaldo work out of the firm's office in Lafayette Hill, PA and Higgins in Beachwood, NJ.

"As we expand our footprint in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York we can offer employees more opportunities to enrich their career," says Martin C. McCarthy, CPA and managing partner. "We are committed to providing our team with the resources to grow professionally and personally." McCarthy & Company announced its merger with New Jersey-based Mazur, Krieghbaum & Higgins in December 2016.

A resident of Havertown, PA, Boland graduated from Muhlenberg College with a dual Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting and finance. Prior to joining McCarthy & Company in 2015, Boland worked in the assurance practice of a "Big 4" accounting firm.

Mackrides holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting from The College of William & Mary and is pursuing a Master of Taxation from Villanova University. Mackrides joined the firm in 2013 and resides in Newtown Square, PA.

Sexton, graduated from LaSalle University with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. A resident of Montgomeryville, PA, he was a senior tax manager with a national Top 100 accounting firm prior to joining McCarthy & Company.

Racobaldo graduated from Moravian College with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. He resides in Pennsauken, NJ and joined McCarthy & Company upon completing his degree.

A resident of Toms River, NJ, Higgins joined the firm upon graduating with a Bachelor of Art degree from Flagler College. He majored in accounting and minored in business administration.

McCarthy & Company, P.C. is an accounting and advisory firm that prides itself on providing clients with a high-level of personalized service. Since 1967, the firm's priority has been to ensure that clients continually strengthen their financial position. McCarthy & Company is well-recognized for its expertise serving clients ranging in size from small family owned businesses to midsize companies and global multimillion dollar corporations throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. The firm is a trusted advisor to businesses in the construction, real estate, professional services, waste management, logistics, and service industries, as well as municipalities. In addition to traditional assurance, accounting, tax and business advisory services, McCarthy & Company specializes in sales and use tax, long-term financial planning, employee benefit plan audits, nexus studies, and tax credit analysis. More information is available at www.MCC-CPAs.com or by calling 610.828.1900.

Contact
Eileen Monesson
***@prcounts.com
Source:
Email:***@prcounts.com Email Verified
Tags:McCarthy & Company, MCC-CPAs, Marty McCarthy
Industry:Accounting
Location:Lafayette Hill - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Executives
