The SWCRC Announces Black Tie Tickets Now Available
The SWCRC provides valuable resources for our members such as business networking groups, monthly networking events, special Chamber events, legislative voice and committees throughout the year to give you the competitive edge to grow your business.
Booths are available for reservation now. Booths have sold out the past three years, so call today. The cost for an 10' X 10' Booth Members is $350, 10' X 10' Booth Non-Members is $450, 10' X 20' Booth Members is $700 and a 10' X 20' Booth Non-Members is $900. Each exhibitor gets their company description in the New Herald Newspapers Supplement, company listed in the SWCRC web site, recognition in pre and post promotions, complimentary tickets to the keynote speaker breakfast and two complimentary tickets to the Black Tie party.
Sponsorships are available for the breakfast for $1,000, $500 for exhibitor lunch sponsorship, Keynote speaker sponsor is $2,500, black tie presenting sponsor is $5,000 and Afterglow presenting sponsor is $2,500. Breakfast is $25/person and Black Tie tickets are available for $75/each. For larger booths or sponsorships, contact Rich Lindow at 734.284.6000, ext. 25 or rich@swcrc.com.
To date, Platinum expo sponsors are BASF, E.W. Smith, Monroe Bank and Trust and Wayne County Community College. Silver Sponsors are Allure Vein Center, Community Choice Credit Union, Compass Self Storage, Jabro Carpet One, Planet Fitness Southgate, Servpro of Romulus/Taylor and Summit Academy. Gold sponsors are Community Publishing, Public Service Credit Union and U.S. Steel. Baker College is a Bronze sponsor and Digital First Media is sponsoring the After Glow
Raffle tickets will be available for $20 each or three for $50. Prizes so far are: 1/4 Page Ad in Trenton Trib, A flat screen TV - Eldercare Home Care, Restaurant & Theater Basket - Trenton Business Association , Rental of 4 Kayaks - Riverside Kayaks, 100 Promotional Buttons - Second Step Advertising, $100 Gift Card - E.W. Smith Insurance, $100 Gift Card - Zeal Credit Union, Italian Dinner Gift Basket - Mary Jane's Gifts, 2 Redwing Tickets - Therese Maggioncalda, One Dozen Cake Drops per Month for a year - A Serendipity Cakery, $100 Gift Card - Aztec Manufacturing, Private Eagles Tour at Monroe Power Plant - DTE Energy, $100 Gift Card - Wayne County Community College, Wine Gift Basket - Harvest Partner's Financial, Tablet - The Coach Stop Manor, Wine and Cigar Gift Basket - Williams Do Sam's, Water's Edge Golf Package - Anita Twardesky, Deluxe Office Chair - CFS Office Furniture, Karastan 5'6"×8'3" Area Rug - Jabro Carpet, $100 Gift Certificate - Drs. Jackson, Snider and Parker, Liquor Gift Basket - Crystal Gardens Banquet Center, 2 Redwing Tickets - Special Tree Rehabilitation System, GICC Round of 4 Golf Package - Grosse Ile Country Club, $100 Gift Card - Manpower Temporary Services, Honey Bee Gift Basket - Rapport Inovative Marketing, Tablet - Lawrence Systems and Jacuzzi room and $50 gift card for Charlies at Holiday Inn Southgate.
You can also expect the best tastes from these confirmed restaurants and catering facilities while guests mingle through the exposition booths and network with Downriver's movers and shakers; The Waterfront, Buffalo Wild Wings, Holiday Inn Southgate, Charlie's Chop house, Chili's, Grosse Ile Country Club, Crystal Gardens, Epicurian House, Frank's Café, TV's Diner, TV's Grand Event, Serendipity Cake Drops, Rivergate Healthcare, Rivergate Terrace, Whiskey's on the River, American House. Following the tasting, an afterglow will continue the party until midnight with the live band tunes of "The Rocking Birds" for dancing and a cash bar.
For more information or Sponsorship opportunities contact Rich Lindow at (734) 284-6000 or jim@swcrc.com for membership. For information on the SWCRC visit the web site www.swcrc.com , www.twitter.com/
