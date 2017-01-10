News By Tag
Automation Devices Celebrates 70 Year Anniversary
ADI President, Kevin Smith is excited to celebrate this significant milestone. "Not only is this a huge accomplishment for ADI, but for the entire feeding industry." says Smith. "We've seen a lot of our competitors close their doors in the last several years, so it speaks volumes that we've remained consistent and continue to thrive. I think that says a lot about the high caliber of our products and the proficiency of our dedicated employees."
Automation Devices, Inc. is a vibratory feeder manufacturer in Fairview, PA specializing in vibratory feeders, inline and centrifugal feeders, hoppers and vibratory controllers. ADI offers in stock products and custom designed systems. Automation Devices, Inc. is ISO 9001:2008 registered. For more information, please visit www.autodev.com or call Automation Devices, Inc. at 814-474-5561.
