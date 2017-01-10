 
Automation Devices Celebrates 70 Year Anniversary

 
ERIE, Pa. - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Automation Devices, Inc. (ADI), a USA-made vibratory feeder manufacturer, is eager to announce the company's 70th anniversary.  ADI is a third generation family business that was founded in 1947 by Floyd E. Smith and is now headed by his son Mr. Larry V. Smith, CEO and his grandson Mr. Kevin E. Smith, President.  What started in the basement of Mr. Smith's home, the vibratory feeder business took off, forcing a move to a larger facility in 1953.  In 1965 another expansion was necessary and ADI moved operations to its current location, a 20-acre manufacturing facility in Fairview, PA, a suburb along Lake Erie.  ADI specializes in the orienting and conveying of parts and features blank, off the shelf equipment as well as custom  tooled, client specific, vibratory feeding equipment.

ADI President, Kevin Smith is excited to celebrate this significant milestone.  "Not only is this a huge accomplishment for ADI, but for the entire feeding industry." says Smith.  "We've seen a lot of our competitors close their doors in the last several years, so it speaks volumes that we've remained consistent and continue to thrive.  I think that says a lot about the high caliber of our products and the proficiency of our dedicated employees."

Automation Devices, Inc. is a vibratory feeder manufacturer in Fairview, PA specializing in vibratory feeders, inline and centrifugal feeders, hoppers and vibratory controllers.  ADI offers in stock products and custom designed systems.  Automation Devices, Inc. is ISO 9001:2008 registered.  For more information, please visit www.autodev.com or call Automation Devices, Inc. at 814-474-5561.

