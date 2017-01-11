News By Tag
MacCase Celebrates 10 Years of Building the Best Leather MacBook Pro and iPad Cases
2017 marks 10th anniversary of groundbreaking Premium Leather Collection
"Before MacCase Premium Leather, if you wanted a MacBook Pro case, it was going to be made from nylon or polyester. We invented the Apple specific case market in 1999 and in 2007 we reinvented. It was a huge risk. We've come a long way since those early designs but throughout the 10 years we have stayed true to our core values, our passion and our commitment to producing the highest quality pieces we can," stated Michael Santoro, Chief Creative Officer and President of MacCase.
Originally launched to protect the MacBook Pro, PowerBook and iPods, the Premium Leather Collection has evolved to include some of the world's best leather iPad Pro cases along with designs to protect the current generation of Touch Bar MacBook Pros. The 2017 line consists of leather Sleeves, Flight Jackets, Briefcases, Folios and Shoulder Bags. The line's signature design feature of curved leather panels with contrasting white stitching has endured and become a hallmark of the brands industry leading quality. All 2017 Premium Leather model can be seen at the company's site : https://www.mac-
About MacCase
MacCase invented the Apple specific case market in 1999. The company offers two distinct products lines, one in nylon and one in leather that consists of a broad range of cases, messenger bags, sleeves, folios and backpacks for Apple MacBook Pro and iPad Pro and iPad Air models. MacCase products can be found at Walmart.com, Staples.com, OfficeDepot.com, MacMall, Luggage Pros, Shopladder, B&H and Ebags. MacCase products can also be purchased directly from www.mac-case.com.
