L-Tron to Sponsor NY Public Welfare Association's Winter Banquet

596 Fishers Station Dr

Victor, NY 14564

800-830-9523

596 Fishers Station Dr
Victor, NY 14564
800-830-9523

-- L-Tron Corporation is pleased to be sponsoring the annual banquet dinner at this year's New York Public Welfare Association (NYPWA) winter conference in Albany, NY. The Company will also exhibit during the conference, which is held from January 24-27, 2017. At the conference, entitled "Life Imitates Art," L-Tron will spotlight its ChildFirst Mobile Software Solution for DSS/CPS Caseworkers, which is designed to help caseworkers spend less time on paperwork and more time with the families they serve. Stop by L-Tron's booth to register for an Amazon Echo speaker giveaway.The ChildFirst Solution addresses several critical needs in DSS/CPS by improving overall caseworker efficiency, helping to close cases faster, and allowing caseworkers to focus on what matters most – children and their families. Features of the mobile solution include:· Deliver quicker response times and increase timeliness of cases.· Drastically reduce paperwork burdens and redundant data entry.· Immediately access case histories, medical records, court orders and police reports.· Make reporting easier.· Reduce caseworker burnout.· Easy to use, requires little-to-no training.L-Tron has a long history of working with U.S. government agencies, including Law Enforcement and Public Safety. Specializing in data collection and field mobility solutions to streamline employee workflow, L-Tron partners with leading manufacturers to provide the very best hardware and software solutions available today.To learn more about ChildFirst, visit: https://www.l- tron.com/childfirst- solution-for- cps-casewo...