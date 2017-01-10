News By Tag
L-Tron to Sponsor NY Public Welfare Association's Winter Banquet
The ChildFirst Solution addresses several critical needs in DSS/CPS by improving overall caseworker efficiency, helping to close cases faster, and allowing caseworkers to focus on what matters most – children and their families. Features of the mobile solution include:
· Deliver quicker response times and increase timeliness of cases.
· Drastically reduce paperwork burdens and redundant data entry.
· Immediately access case histories, medical records, court orders and police reports.
· Make reporting easier.
· Reduce caseworker burnout.
· Easy to use, requires little-to-no training.
L-Tron has a long history of working with U.S. government agencies, including Law Enforcement and Public Safety. Specializing in data collection and field mobility solutions to streamline employee workflow, L-Tron partners with leading manufacturers to provide the very best hardware and software solutions available today.
596 Fishers Station Dr
Victor, NY 14564
800-830-9523
***@l-tron.com
