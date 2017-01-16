 
News By Tag
* 3rd Sam Lagarde Mystery
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Irving
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
16151413121110

Loiacono Literary Agency takes on Lying, Cheating & Occasionally Murder by Ginny Fite

 
 
Fite
Fite
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* 3rd Sam Lagarde Mystery

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Irving - Texas - US

Subject:
* Joint Ventures

IRVING, Texas - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Loiacono Literary Agency takes on Lying, Cheating & Occasionally Murder by Ginny Fite, the third in the Sam Lagarde Mysteries!

When it comes to murder, even brilliant scientists aren't immune…The night Harold Munson is shot dead in his car, the primary suspect is the man's brainiac wife. But Charlotte, who has a passion for science and sex with strangers, swears all she wants is a Nobel Prize for curing brain cancer, even if that requires fudging her research and a few dead patients along the way.

When the next body drops, all signs point to Charlotte, but Detective Sam Lagarde doggedly follows the clues until he has his own Eureka moment.

Ginny Fite is an award-winning journalist who has covered crime, politics, government, healthcare, art, and all things human. She has been a spokesperson for a governor, member of Congress, a few colleges and universities, and a robotics R&D company. She has degrees from Rutgers University and Johns Hopkins University and studied at the School for Women Healers and the Maryland Poetry Therapy Institute. She is the author of I Should Be Dead by Now, a collection of humorous lamentations about aging, three books of poetry: The Last Thousand Years, The Pearl Fisher, Throwing Caution; and a short story collection, What Goes Around.  Cromwell's Folly was her first novel in the Sam Lagarde mystery series and No Good Deed Left Undone the second. We are currently seeking publication of her novel No End of Bad. She resides in Harpers Ferry, WV. . http://ginnyfite.com/ Represented by Loiacono Literary Agency www.loiaconoliteraryagency.com

Media Contact
Loiacono Literary Agency
9122302207
jeanie.loiacono@loiaconoliteraryagency.com
End
Source:
Email:***@loiaconoliteraryagency.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 16, 2017
Loiacono Literary Agency News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share