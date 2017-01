Loiacono Literary Agency takes on Lying, Cheating & Occasionally Murder by Ginny Fite

Fite

Loiacono Literary Agency takes on Cromwell's Folly by Ginny Fite, the third in the Sam Lagarde Mysteries!

When it comes to murder, even brilliant scientists aren't immune…

The night Harold Munson is shot dead in his car, the primary suspect is the man's brainiac wife. But Charlotte, who has a passion for science and sex with strangers, swears all she wants is a Nobel Prize for curing brain cancer, even if that requires fudging her research and a few dead patients along the way.

When the next body drops, all signs point to Charlotte, but Detective Sam Lagarde doggedly follows the clues until he has his own Eureka moment.

Ginny Fite is an award-winning journalist who has covered crime, politics, government, healthcare, art, and all things human. She has been a spokesperson for a governor, member of Congress, a few colleges and universities, and a robotics R&D company. She has degrees from Rutgers University and Johns Hopkins University and studied at the School for Women Healers and the Maryland Poetry Therapy Institute. She is the author of a collection of humorous lamentations about aging, three books of poetry and a short story collection. Cromwell's Folly was her first novel in the Sam Lagarde mystery series. She resides in Harpers Ferry, WV.