Vote for Dead 'til Dawn on Kindle Scout

You don't have to be alive to be a hero. Vote for Dead 'til Dawn now.

Razorline Press

8106103626

Razorline Press

-- You don't have to be alive to be a hero. Presenting a new supernatural novel by Gerald Dean Rice up for vote on Kindle Scout."Two friends who have drifted apart go on an unintended journey when they take a drug that technically turns them into zombies for 72 hours. But near immortal cultists intent on journeying to the other side will stop at nothing to get the 'Bloom' back, even if it means taking it from their undead bodies. As the two men run for their unlives they test the bonds of friendship and learn the whole universe is depending on them. So we're probably screwed."will be published in part based on public vote. Plus, everyone who votes gets a free e-copy if it is published. If you have an Amazon account, then you can vote. Just scan the code below or type the address in your browser! #runtowin #1millionvotes. For more information on Gerald Dean Rice, please go to www.geralddeanrice.com. You can follow Rice on Twitter @GeraldRice, become a fan of the Gerald Rice Fan Page or like the D ( https://goo.gl/ WdC5tm )ead 'til Dawn Page.