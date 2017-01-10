 
News By Tag
* Kindle Scout
* Dead 'til Dawn
* 1millionvotes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Free
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Troy
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
16151413121110


Vote for Dead 'til Dawn on Kindle Scout

You don't have to be alive to be a hero. Vote for Dead 'til Dawn now.
 
TROY, Mich. - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- You don't have to be alive to be a hero. Presenting a new supernatural novel by Gerald Dean Rice up for vote on Kindle Scout.

"Two friends who have drifted apart go on an unintended journey when they take a drug that technically turns them into zombies for 72 hours. But near immortal cultists intent on journeying to the other side will stop at nothing to get the 'Bloom' back, even if it means taking it from their undead bodies. As the two men run for their unlives they test the bonds of friendship and learn the whole universe is depending on them. So we're probably screwed."

Dead 'til Dawn will be published in part based on public vote. Plus, everyone who votes gets a free e-copy if it is published. If you have an Amazon account, then you can vote. Just scan the code below or type the address in your browser! #runtowin #1millionvotes.  For more information on Gerald Dean Rice, please go to www.geralddeanrice.com. You can follow Rice on Twitter @GeraldRice, become a fan of the Gerald Rice Fan Page or like the D (https://goo.gl/WdC5tm)ead 'til Dawn Page.

Media Contact
Razorline Press
8106103626
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Kindle Scout, Dead 'til Dawn, 1millionvotes
Industry:Free
Location:Troy - Michigan - United States
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Razorline Press News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share