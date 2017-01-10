 
News By Tag
* Hoops for Horizons
* Horizons Savannah
* Savannah Basketball Legends
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Savannah
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
16151413121110


3rd Annual Louise Lauretti Hoops for Horizons Tournament

 
 
Hoops for Horizons 2017
Hoops for Horizons 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Hoops for Horizons
* Horizons Savannah
* Savannah Basketball Legends

Industry:
* Sports

Location:
* Savannah - Georgia - US

Subject:
* Events

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The 3rd Annual Louise Lauretti Hoops for Horizons 3 v 3 charity basketball tournament will be held March 4th, 2017 at Savannah Country Day School starting at 9am. The event is open to teams of boys and girls grades 5th through adults. Teams of up to 5 players may register to play. The tournament will be 3 v 3 play with refereed games. Teams are guaranteed 3 games each and will play in age and affinity divisions. Hosted by Savannah Country Day School, tournament clinics will be provided by local legends Larry "Gator" Rivers and Dale Parker. A former Harlem Globetrotter, "Gator" is also a famous Beach High School Alumnus. Parker retired after leading the Hornets to three title games and winning a state championship in 2000 after 18 years of coaching at Savannah Country Day.

The Savannah Championship Free Throw Contest is back at our halftime break at noon! Players of all ages can come out and attempt to sink the most free throws. Players will shoot for the title of champion on March 4th at the tournament. The contest is free to enter, but players must register in advance.

This tournament is named for beloved Horizons teacher Louise Lauretti, who lost her battle with melanoma in 2014. The tournament is an opportunity to bring together players of all ages and abilities, local Savannah Basketball Legends and Horizons supporters to celebrate Louise's lifelong love of learning and her legacy at Horizons.

For more information, to register your team, sponsor a youth team or sponsor the event visit http://www.horizonssavannah.org or call 912-961-8854. All proceeds benefit Horizons Savannah.

ABOUT HORIZONS SAVANNAH
Recognized as one of America's best summer learning programs, Horizons Savannah at Savannah Country Day School, Bethesda Academy and St. Andrew's School serves over 200 low-income students each summer. Horizons is a transformative experience for youth in Kindergarten through the 12th grade focused on helping low income students close the achievement gap through academic support and confidence building. For more information, please contact Horizons Savannah Executive Director Christy Edwards at 912-961-8854 or cedwards@savcds.org. You can also visit our website at http://horizonssavannah.org/, check out our Facebook page.

CONTACT
Christy Edwards
Executive Director
912-961-8854
cedwards@savcds.org

Contact
Christy Edwards
Horizons Savannah
(912) 961-8854
***@savcds.org
End
Source:Horizons Savannah
Email:***@savcds.org Email Verified
Tags:Hoops for Horizons, Horizons Savannah, Savannah Basketball Legends
Industry:Sports
Location:Savannah - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Carriage Trade Public Relations, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share