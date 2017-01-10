News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
3rd Annual Louise Lauretti Hoops for Horizons Tournament
The Savannah Championship Free Throw Contest is back at our halftime break at noon! Players of all ages can come out and attempt to sink the most free throws. Players will shoot for the title of champion on March 4th at the tournament. The contest is free to enter, but players must register in advance.
This tournament is named for beloved Horizons teacher Louise Lauretti, who lost her battle with melanoma in 2014. The tournament is an opportunity to bring together players of all ages and abilities, local Savannah Basketball Legends and Horizons supporters to celebrate Louise's lifelong love of learning and her legacy at Horizons.
For more information, to register your team, sponsor a youth team or sponsor the event visit http://www.horizonssavannah.org or call 912-961-8854. All proceeds benefit Horizons Savannah.
ABOUT HORIZONS SAVANNAH
Recognized as one of America's best summer learning programs, Horizons Savannah at Savannah Country Day School, Bethesda Academy and St. Andrew's School serves over 200 low-income students each summer. Horizons is a transformative experience for youth in Kindergarten through the 12th grade focused on helping low income students close the achievement gap through academic support and confidence building. For more information, please contact Horizons Savannah Executive Director Christy Edwards at 912-961-8854 or cedwards@savcds.org. You can also visit our website at http://horizonssavannah.org/
CONTACT
Christy Edwards
Executive Director
912-961-8854
cedwards@savcds.org
Contact
Christy Edwards
Horizons Savannah
(912) 961-8854
***@savcds.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse