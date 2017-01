3rd Annual Louise Lauretti Hoops for Horizons Tournament

Hoops for Horizons 2017

-- The 3rd Annual Louise Lauretti Hoops for Horizons 3 v 3 charity basketball tournament will be held March 4th, 2017 at Savannah Country Day School starting at 9am. The event is open to teams of boys and girls grades 5th through adults. Teams of up to 5 players may register to play. The tournament will be 3 v 3 play with refereed games. Teams are guaranteed 3 games each and will play in age and affinity divisions. Hosted by Savannah Country Day School, tournament clinics will be provided by local legends Larry "Gator" Rivers and Dale Parker. A former Harlem Globetrotter, "Gator" is also a famous Beach High School Alumnus. Parker retired after leading the Hornets to three title games and winning a state championship in 2000 after 18 years of coaching at Savannah Country Day.The Savannah Championship Free Throw Contest is back at our halftime break at noon! Players of all ages can come out and attempt to sink the most free throws. Players will shoot for the title of champion on March 4th at the tournament. The contest is free to enter, but players must register in advance.This tournament is named for beloved Horizons teacher Louise Lauretti, who lost her battle with melanoma in 2014. The tournament is an opportunity to bring together players of all ages and abilities, local Savannah Basketball Legends and Horizons supporters to celebrate Louise's lifelong love of learning and her legacy at Horizons.For more information, to register your team, sponsor a youth team or sponsor the event visit http://www.horizonssavannah.org or call 912-961-8854. All proceeds benefit Horizons Savannah.ABOUT HORIZONS SAVANNAHRecognized as one of America's best summer learning programs, Horizons Savannah at Savannah Country Day School, Bethesda Academy and St. Andrew's School serves over 200 low-income students each summer. Horizons is a transformative experience for youth in Kindergarten through the 12th grade focused on helping low income students close the achievement gap through academic support and confidence building. For more information, please contact Horizons Savannah Executive Director Christy Edwards at 912-961-8854 or cedwards@savcds.org. You can also visit our website at http://horizonssavannah.org/ , check out our Facebook page.CONTACTChristy EdwardsExecutive Director912-961-8854cedwards@savcds.org