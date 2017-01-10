News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
EXPOSE, An Installation of Fashion, Art and Music
Cervo Media Group in association with Arbitrage Entertainment & Marketing, A-Society and Elegee presents: EXPOSE, a charitable event showcasing emerging Designers, Artist and Musicians.
EXPOSE will showcase fashion by Designers: Marnett E'leion, Michael Ngo, Diana Couture, Amato Couture whos designs have been displayed on the runways of LAFW. There will also be an Art Installation by Artists: Sham Ibrahim as seen on popular television shows such as "Vanderpump Rules", K. Michelle's "My life" and "Botched", as well as Artist, Stephanie Love "Fre$hPaint"
A portion of the proceeds from the EXPOSE event will benefit various non-profit organizations, assisting those who suffer from the autoimmune illness Lupus, as well as organizations assisting at risk youth and human trafficking.
Confirmed celebrity guest attendees include: Sinqua Walls from the T.V. show Power, Actress, Meagan Good, Singer/Songwriter, Eric Bellinger to name a few. The event will take place at 913 Highland, 913 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038, from 7:00 pm-11:00 pm PST. Tickets are available via https://www.eventbrite.com/
For additional information regarding EXPOSE, visit http://www.cervomediagroupinc.com/
About Cervo Media Group:
Cervo Media Group Headquartered in Mission Viejo, California is made up of four subsidiaries, which in whole provides complete media solutions for a variety of clients in the United States and the rest of the world. Our business philosophy is that we can only provide advertising solutions to help our clients grow their businesses, when we indeed get to know their business. Therefore we assess the businesses of our clients to identify the four key areas that can give us headway in formulating branding and advertising ideas which will help them stay on top of their game and beat their competitors in the marketplace. Those key areas are the targets of our clients and their future prospects as well as the products or services they offer compared the level of competition in the marketplace.
Media Contact
Arbitrage Entertainment & Marketing
Micah Tatum
818.675.7219
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse