 
News By Tag
* Expose
* Cervo Media Group
* Arbitrage Entertainment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
16151413121110

EXPOSE, An Installation of Fashion, Art and Music

Cervo Media Group in association with Arbitrage Entertainment & Marketing, A-Society and Elegee presents: EXPOSE, a charitable event showcasing emerging Designers, Artist and Musicians.
 
 
EXPOSE
EXPOSE
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Expose
* Cervo Media Group
* Arbitrage Entertainment

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
* Events

LOS ANGELES - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Cervo Media Group in association with Arbitrage Entertainment & Marketing, A-Society and Elegee will present EXPOSE, a charitable event to raise funds and awareness to various organizations. Expose is a non-stop social event, featuring live music, entertainment, art and emerging fashion. Think pop-up shop meets up beat social interaction. Expose is the event where new talent, art, fashion designers, brands and exclusive access, is housed all under one roof. Alternatively, giving segway to ultra great exposure. The event will take place on Saturday, January 20th, 2017 at 913 Highland and will feature a night of fashion, music and art.

EXPOSE will showcase fashion by Designers: Marnett E'leion, Michael Ngo, Diana Couture, Amato Couture whos designs have been displayed on the runways of LAFW. There will also be an Art Installation by Artists: Sham Ibrahim as seen on popular television shows such as "Vanderpump Rules", K. Michelle's "My life" and "Botched", as well as Artist, Stephanie Love "Fre$hPaint". Attendees will enjoy live musical performances by R&B Sensation "Lanye", Hip Hop Artist "Mac Fame", and Multi-Platinum Songwriter "Chikk.

A portion of the proceeds from the EXPOSE event will benefit various non-profit organizations, assisting those who suffer from the autoimmune illness Lupus, as well as organizations assisting at risk youth and human trafficking.

Confirmed celebrity guest attendees include: Sinqua Walls from the T.V. show Power, Actress, Meagan Good, Singer/Songwriter, Eric Bellinger to name a few. The event will take place at 913 Highland, 913 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038, from 7:00 pm-11:00 pm PST. Tickets are available via https://www.eventbrite.com/e/expose-tickets-30110434119. Media credentials can be obtained by visiting https://exposemediaregistration.eventbrite.com/.

For additional information regarding EXPOSE, visit http://www.cervomediagroupinc.com/.

About Cervo Media Group:

Cervo Media Group Headquartered in Mission Viejo, California is made up of four subsidiaries, which in whole provides complete media solutions for a variety of clients in the United States and the rest of the world. Our business philosophy is that we can only provide advertising solutions to help our clients grow their businesses, when we indeed get to know their business. Therefore we assess the businesses of our clients to identify the four key areas that can give us headway in formulating branding and advertising ideas which will help them stay on top of their game and beat their competitors in the marketplace. Those key areas are the targets of our clients and their future prospects as well as the products or services they offer compared the level of competition in the marketplace.

Media Contact
Arbitrage Entertainment & Marketing
Micah Tatum
818.675.7219
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Cervo Media Group
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Expose, Cervo Media Group, Arbitrage Entertainment
Industry:Event
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AEOM PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share