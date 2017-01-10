 
January 2017
Cary Mental Health Practice Adds New Clinician

Mary Miracle, LPC Specializes in Helping Local Children, Adolescents and Adults
 
CARY, N.C. - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- 3-C Family Services, P.A.(www.3cfamilyservices.com), a research-based clinical practice consisting of psychology, psychiatry and counseling professionals, has announced the addition of Mary Miracle, LPC,to its team of distinguished clinicians.

Mrs. Miracle completed her undergraduate degree in psychology and sociology from NC State University. She then earned her master's degree in Rehabilitation Counseling and Psychology from UNC-Chapel Hill.

Mrs. Miracle provides individual psychotherapy to children, adolescents and adults.  She also leads several of the clinic's SS Grin (Social Skills Group Intervention) groups.

Mrs. Miracle became passionate about working with children who have experienced traumatic events after participating in a year-long learning collaborative through the NC Child Treatment Program to become certified in providing Trauma Focused Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT). TF-CBT is an evidenced based practice for working with children who have experienced a traumatic event.  The model assists both children and caregivers in learning new skills to effectively process the trauma.

While in school, Mrs. Miracle completed a practicum at UNC Hospital's Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Unit, assisting individuals adjust to stroke and other physical injuries. She's also worked with UNC's eating disorders program and for a community mental health organization where she provided outpatient therapy services to children, adolescents, and adults.

Source:3-C Family Services, P.A.
Email:***@findthepiece.com Email Verified
Metal Health, Counseling
Health
Cary - North Carolina - United States
Executives
