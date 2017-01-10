 
Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
16151413121110

Thornbury Software LLC - Latest News

 
WINCHESTER, Ind. - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Thornbury Software LLC has several things which has been happening. Check out all the latest news on our Facebook page.

We've released A Day at the Carnival to both the Windows Store and Nintendo Wii U. This game we're especially proud of. It's our version of the old street carnival along with appropriate music where you can throw darts at balloons, hit the cursed milk jugs, the fun house plus more levels which will become unlocked once the player reaches enough points. This has a new physics engine which was written by Thornbury Software LLC and well, we'll see how it does!

One of our own's latest book: Why? My trip across America has been released on Amazon in both Kindle and paperback. This is the true story of one of our own's trip via walking/hitchhiking from East LA to Winchester, IN. Check it out!

Thornbury Software LLC and the City of Winchester announces today the formation of a partnership to mutually benefit each other.

Thornbury Software LLC is working on 2 more games as well as another book is in progress at this moment.

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Thornbury-Software/4353092....

