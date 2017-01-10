 
The Vet Set's Welcome Weekend for Furry Neighbors at Their New Hospital in Brooklyn on January 28th

The Vet Set
WOODSIDE, N.Y. - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The Vet Set is excited to invite pet parents and furry neighbors to come explore and learn about their new state of the art Fear-Free hospital located in Brooklyn, New York. On Saturday, January 28th from 1:00pm – 4:00pm, pet families in New York are encouraged to join together at the hospital for a fun and informative welcome weekend. Guests will meet adoptable dogs, participate in raffles and giveaways, share a doggie smoothie with their pup and much more; all while taking a tour of The Vet Set's hospital to learn about the services offered and their new innovative technology.

When: Saturday, January 28th, 2017 from 1:00pm – 4:00pm

Where: The Vet Set Hospital

​577 Henry Street

​Brooklyn, NY 11231

What: The Vet Set, New York's in-home/office pet care service, opened the doors to their new state of the art Fear-Free hospital in the Fall of 2016. As a way to celebrate this opening and kick-off the New Year, The Vet Set will host a Welcome Weekend for pet owners and furry friends in the neighborhood.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet adoptable dogs and cats from

Rescuzilla (www.rescuzillanyc.org), enjoy doggie smoothies with Evermore (www.evermorepetfood.com), sip some wine in the pet acupuncture room, learn about cold laser therapy for pets, and participate in raffles and dog food giveaways. Plus, don't forget to smooch a pooch at the doggie kissing booth, which will benefit Recuzilla! Be sure to take a tour of the new dental suit and receivesamples from Pet Smile. In addition, The Vet Set swag goodie bag will be offered to guests in the surgery suite.

This event will be a fun way to mix and mingle with other pet lovers, benefit a "paw-some" animal rescue group, and learn about The Vet Set's facility and the importance of health and wellness!

About The Vet Set: The Vet Set was founded by Dr. Taylor Truitt to bring the best veterinary care to your home, office, or hotel in Manhattan and Brooklyn 7 days a week. Stress interferes with your pet's health, so you can now eliminate the anxiety of an office visit and let The Vet Set come to you. We offer preventative medicine, vaccines, diagnostic testing, health certificates, acupuncture, and hospice care. With our new hospital designed with "Fear Free" architecture to ease the stress of a hospital visit, we now offer surgery, dental care, x-rays, ultrasond and critical care.  With an easy to use app and also telemedicine we make it easier than ever to keep in touch with your vet! Learn more about The Vet Set Here: http://vetset.net/.

Connect Socially:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VetSetNYC/.

Twitter: @TheVetSetNYC

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thevetset/.

Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
Source:Whitegate PR INC
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
