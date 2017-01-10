 
Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
16151413121110


Murray Guari is a Proud Supporter of the Middle School of the Arts Foundation – Cirque Soirée

Murray Guari Trial Attorneys is a proud supporter of the Middle School of the Arts Foundation's annual fundraising soirée - Cirque Soirée Artistique: A Scintillating Synthesis of the Arts and Your Senses to be held on February 3.
 
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Murray Guari is a Proud Supporter of the Middle School of the Arts Foundation – Cirque Soirée Artistique

West Palm Beach, FL – Murray Guari Trial Attorneys is a proud supporter of the Middle School of the Arts Foundation's annual fundraising soirée - Cirque Soirée Artistique: A Scintillating Synthesis of the Arts and Your Senses to be held on February 3, 2017, at 7pm, at the Harriet Himmel Theater in City Place.

Attendees will experience a night of whimsical performances, decadent delicacies, and immersive art. Guest will also enjoy cocktails, light bites, a silent auction and interactive entertainment produced by Richard Valentine

Event proceeds will benefit the Middle School of the Arts Foundation which serves Bak Middle School of the Arts. For tickets visit http://www.cirquemsoa.org/sponsorship-tickets

The Middle School of the Arts Foundation is a 501c3 organization whose mission is to develop permanent resources to ensure world-class standards of excellence in arts and academics at Bak Middle School of the Arts. The Foundation's purpose is to identify and secure resources to meet needs beyond those that can be funded by the Palm Beach County School District. Visit the MSOA Foundation's website at http://msoafoundation.org/

The personal injury law firm of Murray Guari Trial Attorneys PL was founded in 2005. The firm is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, at 1525 N. Flagler Drive, Suite 100. The attorneys can be contacted at (561) 366-9099. Additional information about Murray Guari Trial Attorneys PL may be obtained from the firm's website at www.murrayguari.com.

Scott Murray, Murray Guari Trial Attorneys PL
(561) 366-9099
smurray@murrayguari.com
Kim Sailer, BARD Marketing/PR
ksailer@bardmarketing.com
