January 2017
Moffatt & Nichol showcasing the best ways to configure an LNG import terminal

SMi Reports: Moffatt & Nichol's Vice President, Ron Heffron will unveil the best ways to configure an LNG import terminal at the Floating LNG conference next month.
 
 
CENTRAL LONDON, England - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- On 23rd December, ENGIE and the Turkish construction companies Kolin and Kalyon inaugurated the first floating LNG terminal. The reason that the FRSU-based solution was chosen was for its flexibility, cost-effectiveness and speed of implementation.*

Following this, SMi is delighted to announce that the Floating LNG conference taking place on 13th-14th February 2017 will welcome Moffatt & Nichol's Vice President, Ron Heffron to lead a presentation entitled: WHAT IS THE BEST WAY TO CONFIGURE AN LNG IMPORT TERMINAL?" on Day 1 of the show. His presentation will cover the following key points:

• Overview and comparison of 55 unique configuration alternatives

• 20+ options for mooring of "permanently moored" vessels to lower costs

• How to quickly screen the alternatives for finding optimum solution

• How to lower CAPEX as well as OPEX while improving berth availability

Aimed at those with a keen interest in the FLNG industry, the two-day conference programme will feature senior decision makers from leading FLNG innovators including Gasol, Enagas, Western Australia European Office among others as well as key industry vendors such as KBR, Amec Foster Wheeler Iberia and Norton Rose Fulbright LLP to share valuable insight on current and emerging projects from across the globe.

Over 15 key presentations featuring latest topics on Floating LNG: Global prospects for floating LNG, worldwide development of FSRUs, overcoming key technology challenges from liquefaction through to regasification, the influence of geopolitics on the supply and demand of FLNG, how the oil – gas price margin impact the FLNG market and much more.

The event agenda also includes two post conference workshops, taking place on 15th February 2017:

• Workshop A: Developing a FLNG Project. Hosted by Penguin Energy Consultants.

• Workshop B: Legal and commercial issues affecting the FLNG industry. Hosted by Norton Rose Fulbright LLP.

For those looking to attend, there are special rates available for oil and gas companies. Further information is available at https://www.smi-online.co.uk/energy/uk/flng

*Source: LNG Industry https://www.lngindustry.com/floating-lng/03012017/inaugur...

5th annual Floating LNG 2017

13th-14th February 2017

Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK

https://www.smi-online.co.uk/energy/uk/flng

Sponsors and Delegates Registration: Contact Andrew Gibbons on +44(0) 207 827 6156, agibbons@smi-online.co.uk

Media: Contact Theresa Chung on tchung@smi-online.co.uk


__________________________________________________________________


About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

