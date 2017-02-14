News By Tag
Moffatt & Nichol showcasing the best ways to configure an LNG import terminal
SMi Reports: Moffatt & Nichol's Vice President, Ron Heffron will unveil the best ways to configure an LNG import terminal at the Floating LNG conference next month.
Following this, SMi is delighted to announce that the Floating LNG conference taking place on 13th-14th February 2017 will welcome Moffatt & Nichol's Vice President, Ron Heffron to lead a presentation entitled: WHAT IS THE BEST WAY TO CONFIGURE AN LNG IMPORT TERMINAL?" on Day 1 of the show. His presentation will cover the following key points:
• Overview and comparison of 55 unique configuration alternatives
• 20+ options for mooring of "permanently moored" vessels to lower costs
• How to quickly screen the alternatives for finding optimum solution
• How to lower CAPEX as well as OPEX while improving berth availability
Aimed at those with a keen interest in the FLNG industry, the two-day conference programme will feature senior decision makers from leading FLNG innovators including Gasol, Enagas, Western Australia European Office among others as well as key industry vendors such as KBR, Amec Foster Wheeler Iberia and Norton Rose Fulbright LLP to share valuable insight on current and emerging projects from across the globe.
Over 15 key presentations featuring latest topics on Floating LNG: Global prospects for floating LNG, worldwide development of FSRUs, overcoming key technology challenges from liquefaction through to regasification, the influence of geopolitics on the supply and demand of FLNG, how the oil – gas price margin impact the FLNG market and much more.
The event agenda also includes two post conference workshops, taking place on 15th February 2017:
• Workshop A: Developing a FLNG Project. Hosted by Penguin Energy Consultants.
• Workshop B: Legal and commercial issues affecting the FLNG industry. Hosted by Norton Rose Fulbright LLP.
5th annual Floating LNG 2017
13th-14th February 2017
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
