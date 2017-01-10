News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
We guarantee, that Hotel Justus is the best stay in Riga!
The hotel's site is of a high historical value was first mentioned back in 1210. Despite the building was destroyed by fire in the 17th century, it was renovated in 1874 with major alterations. In the 19-20th centuries a tavern, typography and lithography services, artisan workshops, pharmaceutical laboratories, cinema gallery and offices had been using the building.
Today Hotel Justus consists of 45 cosy rooms for families, couples and solo-travellers. All of them are uniquely designed to create a perfect harmony between the ancient charm of authentic brickwork and inspiring art objects. Attractive and affordable prices combined with personalised service make Hotel Justus of great interest for a wide range of guests.
Festive halls for banquets and events are available at Hotel Justus. There are two premises that can accommodate up to 65 guests. Combining innovative European cuisine, modern design, and friendly waiters aesthetic and gastronomical pleasure is created. Atmosphere of the restaurant that immerses you in the world of delicious food made of the high quality Latvian products, individual approach and hospitality are always waiting for you at Hotel Justus restaurant!
We guarantee, that Hotel Justus is the best stay in Riga!
For more details and booking, please, visit http://www.hoteljustus.lv
Contact
Hotel Justus
***@hoteljustus.lv
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse