 
News By Tag
* Hotel Justus
* accommodation in Riga
* holidays in Riga
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Hotels
* More Industries...
News By Place
* riga
  riga
  Latvia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
16151413121110


We guarantee, that Hotel Justus is the best stay in Riga!

 
RIGA, Latvia - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Four-star boutique Hotel Justus is located in the heart of the old town of Riga within the architectural area protected by UNESCO as a part of world heritage. Now the hotel belongs to a small group of friends that has spotted an empty run-down building and revived it with artistic energy, so that it became comfy and cozy and perfect to stay at when you are in Riga.

The hotel's site is of a high historical value was first mentioned back in 1210. Despite the building was destroyed by fire in the 17th century, it was renovated in 1874 with major alterations. In the 19-20th centuries a tavern, typography and lithography services, artisan workshops, pharmaceutical laboratories, cinema gallery and offices had been using the building.

Today Hotel Justus consists of 45 cosy rooms for families, couples and solo-travellers. All of them are uniquely designed to create a perfect harmony between the ancient charm of authentic brickwork and inspiring art objects. Attractive and affordable prices combined with personalised service make Hotel Justus of great interest for a wide range of guests.

Festive halls for banquets and events are available at Hotel Justus. There are two premises that can accommodate up to 65 guests. Combining innovative European cuisine, modern design, and friendly waiters aesthetic and gastronomical pleasure is created. Atmosphere of the restaurant that immerses you in the world of delicious food made of the high quality Latvian products, individual approach and hospitality are always waiting for you at Hotel Justus restaurant!

We guarantee, that Hotel Justus is the best stay in Riga!

For more details and booking, please, visit http://www.hoteljustus.lv

Contact
Hotel Justus
***@hoteljustus.lv
End
Source:
Email:***@hoteljustus.lv
Tags:Hotel Justus, accommodation in Riga, holidays in Riga
Industry:Hotels
Location:riga - riga - Latvia
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share