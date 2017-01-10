 
CETECOM Inc. Trusts in COMPRION EMVCo PCD Analog Test Solution

 
 
PADERBORN, Germany - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, COMPRION has announced that CETECOM's laboratory in Milpitas has purchased their EMVCo PCD Analog Test Solution. The team in Milpitas will use it to offer terminal type approval services according to EMVCo version 2.6, which was activated on January 1st, 2017.

Shashi Kumar, Smart Card Technology Department Manager at CETECOM reasons the selection of the COMPRION test tool: "On the one hand, we need to shorten ramp-up time by using an already integrated – fully qualified – high-quality robot. On the other hand, we prefer tool suppliers with highly responsive support available onsite and adept with contactless technology."

"COMPRION has invested into user guidance through photos and small integrated videos that help the user to get familiar with the tool. In addition, customers benefit from the qualified, high-quality robot for positioning. In contrast to other solutions, our customers do not need to invest into proving positional accuracy", emphasizes Swantje Missfeldt, Product Manager for EMVCo test solutions.

The COMPRION EMVCo PCD Analog Test Solution consists of the conformance tester UT³ Platform, a Kawasaki robot, and all necessary test equipment conveniently integrated into a safety cell.

EMVCo qualification does not under any circumstances include any endorsement or warranty regarding the functionality, quality or performance of any particular product or service. EMVCo does not warrant any products or services provided by third parties. EMVCo qualification does not under any circumstances include or imply any product warranties from EMVCo, including, without limitation, any implied warranties of merchantability, fitness for purpose, or non-infringement, all of which are expressly disclaimed by EMVCo.  All rights and remedies regarding products and services which have received EMVCo qualification shall be provided by the party providing such products or services, and not by EMVCo.

http://www.comprion.com

Source:COMPRION GmbH
