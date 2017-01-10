News By Tag
Pro-Link GLOBAL Promotes Jason Rogers to Senior Global Counsel
"Jason has been practicing law since 2001 and overseeing the Client Relationship team for over two years. He has been fully accountable for making strategic decisions regarding operations, service delivery, and client relationship development"
Rogers is a distinctive leader within the global immigration industry and recently co-authored an article in the current issue of Mobility magazine entitled, "Modernizing Your Relocation Policies to Include LGBT Expatriates."
Rogers shared, "I certainly appreciate the recognition, but I feel the promotion is actually a reflection of the team I'm lucky enough to get to work with and the successes we have been able to accomplish together."
Rogers joined Pro-Link GLOBAL in 2009 and was invited to serve on its Executive Management Team in 2012. This organizational change will allow Elliott to focus on the strategic priorities of the company and serves as another instance of Pro-Link GLOBAL's continued dedication to their clients' success and wellbeing.
About Pro-Link GLOBAL: Pro-Link GLOBAL
