Pro-Link GLOBAL Promotes Jason Rogers to Senior Global Counsel

 
 
Jason Rogers
Jason Rogers
 
Listed Under

BRADENTON, Fla. - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Pro-Link GLOBAL is proud to announce the promotion of its Executive Director Jason Rogers to Senior Global Counsel. In his new role, Rogers will oversee Pro-Link GLOBAL's Counsel team: not only will he serve as a mentor to ensure the continued expansion of the team's immigration knowledge, but he will also further expand the team's focus on client satisfaction and immigration compliance.

"Jason has been practicing law since 2001 and overseeing the Client Relationship team for over two years. He has been fully accountable for making strategic decisions regarding operations, service delivery, and client relationship development" said Co-Founder and CEO, Andrea Elliott. "I am honored to hand-off this critical role to someone as devoted, well-respected and admired as Jason."

Rogers is a distinctive leader within the global immigration industry and recently co-authored an article in the current issue of Mobility magazine entitled, "Modernizing Your Relocation Policies to Include LGBT Expatriates." He has spent the past twelve years concentrating on global immigration and corporate compliance.

Rogers shared, "I certainly appreciate the recognition, but I feel the promotion is actually a reflection of the team I'm lucky enough to get to work with and the successes we have been able to accomplish together."

Rogers joined Pro-Link GLOBAL in 2009 and was invited to serve on its Executive Management Team in 2012. This organizational change will allow Elliott to focus on the strategic priorities of the company and serves as another instance of Pro-Link GLOBAL's continued dedication to their clients' success and wellbeing.

About Pro-Link GLOBAL: Pro-Link GLOBAL (https://pro-linkglobal.com/) is a corporate global immigration company with its world headquarters based in Bradenton, Florida, USA and ten regional offices worldwide. The company provides their clients with a comprehensive global immigration program: best-in-class visa and immigration services, customized direction and guidance on difficult and new locations, complementary immigration updates covering the latest immigration changes around the world, and client-specific consultations for any sized project. All of these services are backed by integrated technology and reporting capabilities that allow their clients to operate their global mobility program with ease.

Contact
Cassandra Casey
Marketing Manager
***@pro-linkglobal.com
Source:
Email:***@pro-linkglobal.com Email Verified
