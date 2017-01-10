News By Tag
Emmy-award Winning Tv Host And Chef Lara Lyn Carter Back For A Second Helping Of Canadian Love
Back by popular demand: TV Host and Chef Lara Lyn Carter revisits her favorite Northern neighbors to share more of her Southern specialities.
During her last visit Georgia's Golden Girl Lara Lyn shared her sweet n' savory, and sophisticated southern recipes, warming her northern neighbor's hearts with her gastronomic goodness; so much so that they rooted for an encore! She'll be back in Toronto the week of January 16th-20th 2017 to share more of her southern specialities with her Canadian fans as she embarks on her second Canadian Media Tour.
Bringing Southern elegance and charm to the modern kitchen, Chef Lara Lyn will be demo'ing her unique recipes, marrying good ole southern cooking with wine, whiskey and bourbon pairings. Some of the southern-style contemporary meals she'll be creating are: Crab cakes and spicy tartar sauce; cock pot Boston butt; Port Wine BBQ Mustard sauce; Peanut Butter Pie; Whiskey Chicken Marinade and Red Wine Gumbo.
Chef Lara Lyn will be showcasing her culinary skills once more live on Toronto's #1 Breakfast Show Breakfast Television; Canada's #1 Talkshow The Marilyn Denis Show, CHCH Morning Live, CTV's Your Morning and on Yahoo Canada's Live with whom she'll be hosting TWO Facebook LIVE segments at The CN Tower. More media appearances to be announced as they get confirmed.
Chef Lara Lyn, along with the Yahoo Canada Live team, will be going up the iconic CN Tower to its award-winning 360 Restaurant, where she will reunite with Chef de Cuisine John Morris, and GM, Restaurants and Events, Cameron Dryburgh for a tour of their unique wine "cellar in the sky", (at 1,151 ft., designated by Guinness World Records as world's highest). She'll be hosting Facebook Live segments to discuss their food and wine approach, undertake a chef collaboration to create a Canadiana version of her famous Shrimp & Grits with Chef Morris, and then move on to the wine cellar to showcase their exemplary Canadian selections .
Chef Lara Lyn's passion for cooking and the use of sustainable, local products has led her to guest teach local culinary students and to launch a recipe development competition using local products for the culinary students at the request of the Georgia Department of Agriculture.
Lara Lyn received her first Emmy-award this past spring for her syndicated show Thyme For Sharing, having previously released her popular cookbook, Southern Thymes Shared to widespread acclaim. Lara Lyn's visit falls right in the middle of the great Canadian winter; her favorite comfort foods a welcome treat to warm your belly.
To learn more about Chef Lara Lyn or get her belly-warming recipes, please visit: http://laralyncarter.com/
To arrange for media bookings, for segments on interviews, please contact:
Rania Walker,
PR & Media Relations
rania@frontdoorpr.com
416.258.8953
-30-
ABOUT CHEF LARA LYN CARTER:
Bringing Southern elegance and charm to the modern kitchen, Emmy-award wining and television host private chef Lara Lyn Carter is Georgia's go-to authority for contemporary meals, with a Southern Twist. Already working on her second cookbook, her first, "Southern Thymes Shared" received praise from the President of the International Food, Wine, and Travel Writers Association as well as other noted foodies. Her line of signature sauces, Wicker and Whisk, offers her followers a small taste to her otherwise grand palette from her array of southern style recipes, with a twist. Chef Lara Lyn hosts the Emmy-Award winning show, Thyme for Sharing with Lara Lyn Carter, a sneak peak into different cuisines the South has to offer.
Chef Lara Lyn has participated in many food and wine festivals, including the Telluride Wine and Food Festival in Colorado and the Food Network South Beach Wine and Food Festival in Miami. Chef Lara Lyn's passion for cooking and the use of sustainable, local products has led her to guest teach local culinary students and to launch a recipe development competition using local products for the culinary students at the request of the Georgia Department of Agriculture.
When not working, Lara Lyn keeps herself busy with her husband and their three sons ranging in ages from 20-years old, 14-years old to a 3-year old. As Lara Lyn says, "I never run out of moms that want to ask me for advice on how I juggle all of this"!
Chef Lara Lyn has been featured as a guest expert on NBC, ABC, FOX, PBS and CMT,in Food and Beverage Magazine, Southwest Georgia Living Magazine, Down South Today, and many more. To learn more about Chef Lara Lyn Carter, please visit: http://laralyncarter.com/
